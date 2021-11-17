"Who would turn down me": Viewers of Forsen's stream joke about NPC in GTA Trilogy being Sodapoppin

Sebastian Hans Eli "Forsen" Fors' viewers were dumbfounded after they came across a GTA Trilogy NPC that sounded exactly like Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris.

Forsen had turned on the radio while seated in a car for the series' Vice City title, when an NPC speaking through the device caused a whole lot of confusion. The clip made it to the Livestream Fail subreddit where many were momentarily confused about whether it was Morris or not.

GTA Vice City's radio host NPC confuses viewers of Forsen's stream

In a recent stream, Sebastian Hans Eli "Forsen" Fors was playing the new Definitive Edition of Vice City, a popular Grand Theft Auto title.

At one point, the streamer's character was seated in a car, which lets players listen to the radio. It has a channel where players can listen to an in-game radio host named Lazlow Jones.

The radio host began speaking about his experiences with dating:

"So, sometimes, I'm not lookin' all that great and wake up in weird places, but I always look moody. So, anyways, today, check this out - I got turned down for a date by a waitress. Can you believe that? I mean, who would turn down me for a date? You're a waitress baby."

The clipper of the scene titled it, "Sodapoppin with bad post-lockdown dating experiences," as the radio host's voice sounded eerily like him.

After the clip was shipped to the Livestream Fail subreddit, many joked that it was indeed something Sodapoppin would say. Others were momentarily confused, thinking that it actually was him.

Forsen and Sodapoppin previously used to stream together and play games often. In recent times, Forsen has not directly collaborated with any streamer. However, earlier this year in 2021, he and Felix "xQc" Lengyel had a friendly rivalry over who could speed-run Minecraft the fastest.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The radio host in Vice City is voiced by a real-life radio host known as Lazlow Jones. The American personality has featured in several of Rockstar Games' productions. In 2020, he left the organization due to personal reasons.

Edited by Sabine Algur