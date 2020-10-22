Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game has garnered massive popularity, further expanding the avenues around the quick-paced battle royale game. Vincenzo is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers, and according to his Instagram bio, he is also a professional player for Legends.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862, and his in-game name is LE VINCENZO✓.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Vincenzo has played a total of 18476 squad matches and notched up 3327 Booyahs, which equates to a win rate of around 18.00%. He has bagged 67235 kills and has an incredible K/D ratio of 4.44.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has 298 first-place finishes from 1706 duo games. Vincenzo has amassed 5000 kills with a sublime K/D ratio of 3.55.

Lastly, in the duo matches, the YouTuber has bagged 2813 kills from 1127 games, registering 100 victories. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.74 and a win rate of 8.87%.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

Vincenzo has featured in 144 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victories in 10 of them, translating to a win ratio of 6.94. The content creator has notched up 470 kills, having a notable K/D ratio of 3.51.

His YouTube Channel

The first video on Vincenzo’s channel was uploaded in December 2018. Since then, he has uploaded over 318 videos on his channel, accumulating 4.23 million subscribers and more than 270 million views in total.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also runs a second channel where he frequently streams the quick-paced battle royale title.

Click here to visit his streaming channel.

His Social Media

Vincenzo is active on Instagram. You can click here to visit his profile.

