Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

The growth of Free Fire has resulted in many exemplary players like Vincenzo taking up streaming and content creation on numerous platforms, including Twitch and YouTube.

OP Vincenzo plays in the Middle East region and has established extensive viewership and a fan base worldwide. He has close to 5.89 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, income, and several other details.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo has been featured in 20663 squad matches and has outshined his enemies in 3471 of them, leading to a win percentage of 16.79%. The player has killed a total of 73427 foes, managing a K/D ratio of 4.27.

Apart from this, the content creator has 1717 duo games to his name and has 298 first-place finishes, which comes to a win rate of 17.35%. He has accumulated 5024 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The player has appeared in 1148 solo matches and has emerged on top on 103 occasions, retaining a win ratio of 8.97%. With 2866 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Vincenzo has competed in 375 squad matches and has a win tally of 11, converting to a win rate of 2.93%. In the process, he has bagged 985 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.71.

OP Vincenzo has participated in nine solo games and has a single victory, corresponding to a win percentage of 11.11%. He has notched 37 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 4.63.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His earnings

Image via Social Blade

As per Social Blade, Vincenzo's monthly earnings from his YouTube channel ranges from $3.4K - $54.7K. In addition to that, his yearly earnings range from $41K - $656.5K.

His YouTube channel

Vincenzo has been creating content on his YouTube channel for around two and a half years, with the oldest video dating back to December 2018. Since then, there has been no looking back for him.

Vincenzo has uploaded more than 380 videos on the channel and accumulated 389 million views in total. He also boasts 5.89 million subscribers.

Click here to visit his channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

