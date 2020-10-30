Vincenzo vs Ajjubhai: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

In the last few years, gamers have begun picking up content creation and streaming as viable career paths. Due to the massive popularity of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform, many of these creators have decided to make online content on battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

Vincenzo and Ajjubhai are two popular Free Fire content creators hailing from Egypt and India, respectively. In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire.

Also Read: Dyland Pros (Sultan Proslo) vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo has played a total of 18631 games and has triumphed in 3347 of them, which translates to a win rate of 17.96%. He has racked up 67725 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.43.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1706 games and has won 298 of them, with a win rate of 17.46%. With 4993 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Vincenzo has also played 1127 solo games and has secured 100 victories, making his win rate 8.87%. He has killed 2813 opponents in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Vincenzo has played 276 games and has won 23, translating to a win rate of 8.33%. He has 915 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.62.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his in-game name is ajjubhai94.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Ajjubhai has played a total of 9447 squad matches and has managed to win 2430 of them, which translates to a win rate of 25.72%. He has bagged 34630 kills and has a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The YouTuber has 300 Booyahs in 1611 duo games and has a win rate of 18.62%. He has 6291 kills to his name and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.80.

Ajjubhai also has 76 wins from 889 solo games, translating to a win rate of 8.54%. With a K/D ratio of 2.76, he has tallied 2246 kills.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In Ranked Season 18, Ajjubhai has 30 victories from 191 squad matches, making his win rate 15.70%. He has tallied 616 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.82.

He has also played 26 duo matches and has a single victory in the mode. He has eliminated 91 opponents in these games and has a K/D ratio of 3.64.

In addition, Ajjubhai has played 22 solo games but is yet to register a win in this mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Advertisement

Comparison

Both Vincenzo and Ajjubhai have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire but as they play in different servers, comparing them is quite difficult.

When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has the edge in both the duo and squad modes. In the solo mode, Vincenzo has maintained a better win rate, while Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio.

We cannot compare the ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Vincenzo is yet to play a game in those modes. In the squad mode, however, Vincenzo has relatively better stats than Ajjubhai.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs TSG Jash: Who has better stats in Free Fire