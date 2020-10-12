Vincenzo vs RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

There has been a huge rise in online content based on Free Fire due to the battle royale game's massive player base.

Vincenzo and RUOK FF are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators in the world and have millions of subscribers on their respective YouTube channels.

In this article, we compare the stats of Vincenzo and RUOK FF in Free Fire.

Also Read: Ankush Free Fire vs Desi Gamers: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID number is 437144862.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Advertisement

To date, Vincenzo has taken part in 18208 squad games and has gotten the better of his opponents on 3305 occasions, which translates to a win rate of 18.15%. He has also registered 66410 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.46.

Vincenzo has played relatively fewer solo and duo games. In the duo mode, the famous YouTuber has played 1706 matches and has 298 victories, with a win rate of 17.46%. He also has 4993 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Vincenzo has 100 Booyahs in 1124 solo matches, with a win rate of 8.86%. He has secured 2811 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 2.75.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Vincenzo has played 703 games in the squad mode and has 57 wins, which makes his win rate 8.1%. He has 2413 kills to his name in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.74.

Advertisement

He has only played 2 duo matches and is yet to get a Booyah in the ranked duo mode this season.

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

RUOK has played 6596 matches in the squad mode and has won 2801 of them, which translates to a win rate of 42.46%. He has accumulated 31925 kills and boasts an impressive K/D ratio of 8.41.

The YouTuber also has 1060 Booyahs in 2568 games, with a win ratio of 41.27. He has notched up 12646 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 8.39.

RUOK has played 1647 games in the solo mode and has triumphed in 502 of them, at a win rate of 30.47%. He has also killed 6490 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Ranked Stats

Ranked Stats

Advertisement

RUOK has played 768 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has won 516 of them, at a win rate of 67.18%. He has racked up 3447 kills at an amazing K/D ratio of 13.68.

In the duo mode, the content creator has 217 victories from 359 games, which translates to a win rate of 60.44%. He has 1858 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 13.08. He also has 3 solo games to his name but is yet to win a game.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Since both players play in different regions, it becomes difficult to directly compare their stats.

However, if we ignore the regional aspect and compare the lifetime stats, RUOK FF has a much better win rate and K/D ratio in all the three modes – solo, duo and squad.

When it comes to the current season, it is not possible to compare the stats of the solo and duo modes since Vincenzo hasn’t played enough matches in these modes.

However, when we look at the squad ranked stats, RUOK FF is way ahead on both win rate and K/D ratio.

Also read: Ajjubhai vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire?