Vinicius Jr vs Raphinha: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

EA Sports has officially released the overall ratings for both men and women in EA FC 26, with Vinicius Jr and Raphinha being amongst the featured players. These Brazilian attackers are widely regarded as two of the best players in the world today, but have had varying results over the last season.While the FC Barcelona attacker is one of the frontrunners in the race for the Balon D'Or due to his exceptional performances, Vinicius Jr had an underwhelming season with Real Madrid by his usual standards. Their form is reflected in the EA FC 26 ratings, as the former has received a massive upgrade while the latter has been slightly downgraded.Vinicius Jr vs Raphinha: Who is better in EA FC 26?Raphinha had an overall rating of 84 in FC 25, while Vinicius Jr was 90-rated and one of the best attackers in the game after a Champions League and LaLiga winning season in 2023/24. However, with FC Barcelona dominating Spanish football last season and Real Madrid failing to secure any major titles, their ratings have been altered in the upcoming EA FC 26 title.Both Brazilian wingers now have an overall rating of 89 in the latest game, and will certainly be elite-tier attackers on the virtual pitch. However, they have slight differences in their stats and in-game builds that will set them apart. This is the comparison of their stats in EA FC 26:ComparisonVinicius JrRaphinhaOverall rating8989Pace9591Shooting8484Passing8185Dribbling9187Defending2953Physicality6975Suprisingly, the Real Madrid forward has not received any downgrades to his in-game stats despite receiving a -1 to his overall rating. Meanwhile, the FC Barcelona superstar has been upgraded in almost all areas and will be a top-tier option in EA FC 26.Both players have their own strengths and weaknesses when compared to each other. Vinicius Jr will be faster and better on the ball due to his higher dribbling stats and five-star skill moves. On the other hand, Raphinha will have better passing capabilities and will be stronger due to his high physical stats and stronger in-game build.Both players also have pace-based PlayStyle+ traits. While the former has Quickstep+ to boost his acceleration, the latter has Rapid+ to boost his top speed. With little to choose between the two, it is hard to determine who will perform better under the FC IQ system. However, Vinicius Jr has a slight edge over Raphinha due to his increased pace and five-star skill moves.