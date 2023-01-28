Viral Genshin Impact bug allows players to get four secret Precious Chests from future quests

Genshin Impact players have discovered some new bugs that allow them to gain access to four Precious Chests near Tanit Camps. For those who might not know, there is a door at the bottom of some ruins that require Travelers to get an Ancient Stone Key. However, that item comes from a quest that isn't in the game yet.

While that might seem disappointing to some, there are a few glitches that allow a player to go through that door. Two popular examples include:

Disconnecting from the Internet when you're nearby the cliff, do a Plunging Attack downward, and run to the room before you get kicked out.

Use some characters with fast movement Elemental Skills, like Xiao's, to enter the room before it spawns.

Some players might have already discovered the four Precious Chests inside by virtue of having bad internet or playing with high ping. Those with no issues can use the following bug to reach them.

There are four Precious Chests you can get via a Genshin Impact bug

There is a glitch that prevents this door from spawning (Image via HoYoverse)

Readers might be curious to know where the four secret Precious Chests are. Their exact location is marked in the above image. To reach this area, you can do the following:

Use the nearby Statue of the Seven. Head north. Make your way to the bottom of the ruins here, where the door would be.

Travelers don't have to complete any quests to access this general area, meaning that anybody who can get to the Desert of Hadramaveth can attempt the following bug.

How to glitch into the room with four Precious Chests

You can see the door doesn't exist in this screenshot (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to do this bug:

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven near the Tanit Camps. Disconnect from your Internet. Dash and do a Plunging Attack to reach the room as soon as possible. Reconnect to your Internet. Wait for everything to load back in.

It's pretty simple, with the only limitation being how quickly you can disconnect and reconnect to your internet. If it takes too long, you will be booted from Genshin Impact.

At this point, wait for your Internet to return (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the internet comes back up, the four Precious Chests should spawn. An example of this Genshin Impact bug in action can be seen in the following YouTube video, which does the same steps described above.

It is vital to mention that you only get 50,000 Mora from each Precious Chest. There aren't any Primogems involved here. Some players might wish to avoid using this bug in case this room is used in a future Genshin Impact quest. Not to mention, there is always a possibility that Primogems could be added to it later.

Alternative way to get these four Precious Chests in Genshin Impact

aís @stillbbh HAJSHSJS tears in my eyes, it workedHAJSHSJS tears in my eyes, it worked 😭 HAJSHSJS https://t.co/a9Aws4aRsY

This method is largely similar to the previous one, except that the player doesn't have to disconnect from the internet. Xiao is the ideal character to use here since his Elemental Skill is extremely quick while also covering a good distance on the ground.

Not everybody can use this option, but it is a solid alternative for those who wish to avoid disconnecting from the Internet. Regardless of the method chosen, Genshin Impact players should have no trouble reaching this area if they follow the instructions well.

