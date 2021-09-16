Vitality vs Liquid CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Prediction, head to head, live streaming details, and more

CS:GO Squads of Vitality and Liquid will be meeting face-to-face today, September 16. It is the second series in Group A of BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021. The group stage of the tournament features three groups of four teams each, who will be battling in a best-of-three double-elimination GSL format.

The two top CS:GO teams from each group will advance to participate in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2021 and the bottom two will head to the Fall Showdown.

BLAST Premier 💥 #LetTheBattleBegin @BLASTPremier



#BLASTPremier Tell us which team you are rooting for in Group 1 tomorrow without using their name 👀 Tell us which team you are rooting for in Group 1 tomorrow without using their name 👀



#BLASTPremier https://t.co/DPzMAf9AcR

BLAST Premier Fall 2021 boasts a combined prize pool of $150,000 with 12 CS:GO teams fighting for their shares of the pie.

Everything CS:GO players need to know ahead of Vitality vs Liquid Blast Premier match

Head to head results for Vitality vs Liquid

Out of the last five head to head encounters between Vitality and Liquid, Vitality has won three maps to Liquid’s two. Both CS:GO teams have been formidable in their encounters, with one map out of five being decided in overtime.

Recent results for Vitality and Liquid

Vitality has won seven out of the last 10 CS:GO matches they played. Their losses were against Natus Vincere, Heroic, and FaZe.

Liquid are 6-4 in their last 10 matches.

The CS:GO rosters of Vitality and Liquid in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021

Both Vitality and Liquid have star-studded CS:GO rosters. They currently stand at 5 and 11 in HLTV world rankings, respectively.

Vitality:

Richard “shox” Papillon

Dan “apEX” Madesclaire

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier

Jayson “Kyojin” Nguyen Van

Liquid:

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo

Keith “NAF” Markovic

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski

Jake “Stewie2K” Yip

Michael “Grim” Wince

Vitality vs Liquid in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021 - Predictions

Vitality and Liquid both boast formidable CS:GO lineups. However, based on recent performances, Vitality can be kept a tad bit ahead as the potential winner of the match. But it would be unwise to write Liquid off.

Vitality vs Liquid is surely an exciting match to look forward to in BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021.

Also Read

When and where to watch Vitality vs Liquid

CS:GO fans can tune into BLAST Premier’s official Twitch Channel to watch the series between Vitality and Liquid. It is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST / 5:00 PM UTC right after the series between Astralis and Evil Geniuses.

Edited by R. Elahi