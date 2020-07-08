Vladirmir Makarov: All we know about the new COD Mobile character so far

The much-awaited COD Mobile Season 8 update will be released in a few days.

Here is all that you need to know about the alleged new character, Vladimir Makarov.

Vladirmir Makarov: The new COD Mobile character (Picture: Garena)

Season 8 of Call of Duty (COD) Mobile is about to arrive in a few days, and there are various leaks surrounding next seasons' update, regarding what it will offer to players. Fans are certainly excited, as the upcoming season is expected to bring a brand new map, mode and more. There have also been other leaks before the arrival of Season 8 of COD Mobile.

One of these leaks is regarding the arrival of Vladimir Makarov to COD Mobile. Those who have played Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and 3 might be familiar with this character. Here is all we know so far about Agent Makarov in COD Mobile.

Agent Makarov in COD Mobile

Makarov in Call of Duty MW (Picture Courtesy: Callofduty.fandom.com)

Before the release of the previous season, Garena had revealed the radioactive agents ahead of schedule; this time again, they have leaked the theme for next season — 'Apocalypse Day'. In a picture that they have since deleted from their social media, there was a mysterious character present. Players figured it out to be Agent Makarov, an antagonist in some of the previous Call of Duty games.

The character is expected to arrive in the next season with the update, but there has been no official confirmation by the developers regarding the same. Though there has been an announcement about a few soldier skins that will be available in the Season 8 battle pass.

More COD Mobile Season 8 leaks

Players will have to wait only a few more days to know what awaits for them in the upcoming season, but there is a certainty that COD Mobile has some exciting content planned, including a new 'Juggernaut' mode.

Fans can watch the video below, posted officially by COD Mobile on their YouTube channel, to get details about the mode.