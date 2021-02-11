"Wake Up Barbie": Roblox Fans take to Twitter urging the developer to release the Valentines day update

Given that the hashtag #wakeupbarbie is trending on Twitter, the eagerness of the Royal High game on Roblox with respect to the Valentine's day update, is no surprise at all.

The new update is speculated to be bringing some interesting content to the game, and with Valentine's Day around the corner, fans have been asking for the update more than ever before.

Roblox: Wake Up Barbie trends on Twitter

Royal High is a high-school-themed roleplaying game on Roblox. Developed by an individual who goes by the name "callmehrob," this game shot to popularity pretty quickly. Initially, it was known as Fairies and Mermaids Winx High School, but the developer later changed the name to Royal High.

Fans of the game have been eagerly waiting for the Valentine's Day update to arrive. They're being quite impatient as well, given the fact that the hashtag has been trending on Twitter.

Weave become too powerfull.

I love it. #wakeupbarbie pic.twitter.com/FRDb6AEB4Z — T o e b e a n~Subscrible to youtubbles♡ ⍩ (@klass_natalia) February 10, 2021

The developer goes by the name Barbie as well, and hence the hashtag. The update will probably bring some really interesting content to the game, which does explain the entire hype around it.

just the fact that our impatience made #wakeupbarbie number 1 on trending (entreintainment) — Kata qvq (@kata_qvq) February 10, 2021

Some people even think that the developer is actually sitting quietly and watching the hashtag take over Twitter.

Twitter is literally overrun with the Wake Up Barbie hashtag, with people even making memes out of the entire scenario.

#RHTC #royalehigh can we mark this day as #wakeupbarbie day and celebrate each year from now on please? 😄 — Astral (@BrightlyAstral) February 10, 2021

February 10th is now national #wakeupbarbie day, I'm gonna put this on my calendar for next year. — 🌼Eliana Bloom🌼 - #wakeupbarbie (@ElianaBloomYT) February 10, 2021

The fact that this has escalated so much goes to show how popular the game is within the Roblox community. This also reflects how excited the community is for the new update.

Having said that, game development is no joke. And when it comes to updates, no matter how small it is, it's a lot of work. And for individuals who develop games by themselves, or have a skeleton crew, the work is very cumbersome.

remember #wakeupbarbie is just a little joke between the community when developers, influencers, creators or anybody in general needs rest to please let them rest!



health should always be first before anything even RH! but it is silly that we all teamed up to make this trend! — Royale High Updates (@rhupdatelog) February 10, 2021

Keeping that in mind, the Royal High update log on Twitter rightly points out that the hashtag is just a joke within the community. Everyone deserves a good rest after working hard. However, it was downright funny that the entire Roblox community came together to make this into a trend on Twitter.