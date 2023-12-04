Walkie-Talkie in Lethal Company: How to easily obtain and use 

The Walkie-Talkie is one of the most useful tools that you will come across in Lethal Company. As the horror game favors co-op play over all else, staying connected with the rest of your teammates is key to surviving longer. However, some players seem to have a fair bit of issues in obtaining and using the Walkie-Talkie.

Therefore, today’s guide will go over some of the things you can do to obtain and make the most of the Walkie-Talie.

How to get the Walkie-Talkie in Lethal Company

To get your hands on a Walkie-Talkie in Lethal Company, you will be required to purchase it from your ship’s terminal,

So just make your way to the terminal console while on the ship and then interact with it by pressing “E,” which will bring up the keyboard.

Type in “Store,” which will open up the item shop as well as all the tools that you will be able to purchase.

Now type “Walkie-Talkie,” and the terminal will show you the item and allow you to select the total number you wish to purchase.

Make sure you have at least 12 credits available for the purchase. Each Walkie-Talkie costs 12 credits, so once you have purchased one, you can obtain it from the delivery ship, which will make its way to you right after purchase. Don't forget to collect it before you head out.

How to use the Walkie-Talkie in Lethal Company

The Walkie-Talkie is one of the best tools for communication in Lethal Company. To make the most of it, you must activate it by pressing “Q.” Once it’s active, you can turn on the microphone and then use it to speak to the other crew members. This can be achieved by pressing the left mouse button.

However, ensure that you do not overuse the Walkie-Talkie and only look to bring it out when necessary. Like most other tools and items in the game, the Walkie-Talkie runs on battery, and you risk depleting it if you depend too much.

Additionally, make sure you are using the Walkie-Talkie when no monsters are nearby. Enemies like the Eyeless Dog are susceptible to sound, and the crackle from the device might attract their attention.