Lethal Company Monster tier list

Lethal Company is an indie co-op survival horror game that has become a surprise hit since its release in October. It's designed for those who enjoy a heart-pounding experience, requiring you to navigate diverse moons and scavenge for valuable scrap. However, life as a Company employee is far from idyllic, as the moons are inhabited by monsters.

The game features a fearsome roster of monsters, but not all pose the same threat. This article ranks them in a tier list based on their hostility and strength.

Ranking all monsters in Lethal Company in a tier list

S tier

Ghost Girl is also known as the Girl in the Red Dress (Image via Zeekerss)

Facing monsters under the S Tier is an ominous sign in Lethal Company. These creatures represent the hardest battles in the game so it is best faced when you feel confident with your combat skills.

While taking on these monsters is a choice, it is highly recommended to prioritize survival and opt for evasion rather than engaging them in combat. Hardcore gamers would hate to do this, but your best bet against them is to run.

Here are the S-tier monsters in the game:

Jester

Forest Keeper

Ghost Girl

Earth Leviathan

Eyeless Dogs

A tier

Thumpers are quick and aggressive monsters in the game (Image via Zeekerss)

A-tier monsters are some of the strongest in the game, but with the right approach, they can be defeated. Unlike their stronger counterparts in the S Tier, these monsters can be eliminated through various techniques, special equipment, and proper weapons.

The A-tier monsters are listed below:

Thumpers

Coil-Heads

Brakens

Bunker Spiders

B tier

Circuit Bees are B-tier enemies in Lethal Company (Image via Zeekerss)

As expected, you would find mid-difficulty monsters in the B Tier. While they aren't overwhelmingly strong and threatening, they can still mess you up if you're not careful.

Most of the monsters in this tier can be dispatched using a shovel, and distraction tactics with items like a Boombox or Stun Grenade are effective in keeping them at bay.

Here are the B-tier monsters in Lethal Company:

Circuit Bees

Hoarding Bugs

Snare Fleas

Hygroderes

C Tier

Spore Lizards are easy-to-defeat enemies in the game (Image via Zeekerss)

While the game is brutal in many ways, it still features easy monsters that will not drive you crazy as you progress through the game. Monsters in the C-tier are the least threatening creatures of all, and they won't attack unless provoked. They also deal minimal damage, and you can easily take them down with basic weapons and tools.

Listed below are the C-tier monsters in the game:

Manticolis

Spore Lizards

Roaming Locust

Baboon Hawk

