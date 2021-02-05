War Chests in Free Fire Cobra (OB26) update: All you need to know

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform and has witnessed tremendous growth in the last few years. This success could be attributed to the regular updates that bring new content to the game.

The latest OB26 update hit the servers on February 4 and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the App Store. Players can collect 2x Diamond Royale Voucher and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher by updating their game. The rewards can be claimed from the in-game event section.

The developers introduced various new features, and one of them is the War Chest. This article provides the players with the details of this new feature.

War Chests in Free Fire OB26 Update: All you need to know

The patch notes state the following War Chest:

“We realized that it is a bit difficult to find and locate loot in outdoor areas. In this patch, we will be putting War Chests in several locations to make looting easier on the battlefield.”

The War Chests will be available in ranked as well as casual modes. These chests contain a decent amount of firearms and gears. Players would have to open them to collect the items.

As the patch notes suggest, War Chests have been added at several locations, especially in the outdoor areas and are expected to make finding loot easier.

The war chest in Free Fire

Moreover, they will also aid the users if one fails to find an ample amount of loot to fend off against the battlefield's foes. The feature of War Chest is undoubtedly the one thing that will improve the gameplay.

Apart from this, numerous other changes arrived in Free Fire with the OB26 update. Some of the important ones are:

New Training Grounds - Batou

New System - Revival Point

New Item - Revival Card

High FPS and Shadow functions are now available for all devices.

Twitter login support

New Free Look option

New Weapons

