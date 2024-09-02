Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 download size is a question every player has on their mind as we near the game's September 9, 2024 release date. Players are wondering how much space they will require to jump into this next installation of the critically acclaimed franchise and dive into the ever-expanding lore of the universe.

Here's a deep dive into how much space is required to download Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Here is the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 download size for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 download size for PC

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 promises a high-octane shooter experience (Image via Focus Entertainment)

PC players will require a minimum of 75 GB of available space to download Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 from Steam. Additionally, it is recommended to download and install the game on an SSD to improve loading times and gameplay experience.

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 download size for Xbox

Defeat the forces of Chaos and emerge victorious (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Xbox players will require at least 58.59 GB of available space to download Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 on the Series X or S consoles. Additionally, players must purchase the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass Core separately to access Online multiplayer on consoles.

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 download size for PlayStation

Play as Titus and take part in the annihilation of the Tyranids (Image via Focus Entertainment)

PlayStation players will require at least 54.401 GB of available space to download the game on their console. They must also have an active PS Plus subscription to access Online multiplayer for Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 on consoles.

Will the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 download size be different for every edition?

Don the sacred armor and eliminate all the heretics (Image via Focus Entertainment)

There is no official confirmation that the download size will be different for the standard, Gold, or Ultra editions. They will have the same size and the only difference will be the list of unlocked and available cosmetics offered with higher editions.

Will the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 download size be different for early-access players?

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 offers early access for the Gold and Ultra editions (Image via Focus Entertainment)

There will be no difference in the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 download size for early-access players. They will have access to the same files as standard players and play the game four days in advance.

Early access is only available for the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Gold and the Ultra editions, which offer players a bundle with the Macragge's Chosen DLC as a preorder bonus, along with the Season Pass. The Ultramarine Champion pack is available as part of the Ultra edition.

The Gold and Ultra editions of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 will feature 4-day early access to the game on September 5, 2024.

