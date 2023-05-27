Warzone 2 "Lobby crashes every time" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Even six months after its launch, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 lacks the polish that many AAA titles today deliver. Network problems, server issues, lag, and bugs are some of the most common complaints. Recently, one that has been affecting players is the crashing of lobbies. When players are in the middle of a match, their game would automatically disconnect and send them to the main menu or, in some instances, exit the game completely.

This mostly happens on the Al Mazrah map and has become a nuisance for fans. However, this seems more like a bug rather than a network issue. In fact, many professional and well-reputed Call of Duty players has reported their game to be crashing whenever they complete a particular Blacksite in the game.

This guide will take a closer look at this buggy Blacksite and some possible fixes for the lobby crashing error in Warzone 2.

How to fix the lobby crashing error in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2

FaZe Swagg recently tweeted that the Blacksite located south of Al Mazrah City in Downtown would instantly crash the game whenever it's completed. Many other content creators, such as Aydan, also reported the same. Blacksites are two special areas in the game where AI combatants dwell.

Upon clearing such locations, players are rewarded with custom loadouts, UAVs, and a ton of other items that can turn the tides of the match. Hence, they are highly sought after by most. Due to this, many players often try to complete such objectives just for the sake of the rewards.

However, one can avoid their lobbies from crashing by simply not attempting to complete the Blacksite until the developers fix the issue. If users are still facing lobby crashing errors, they may try the below-mentioned possible fixes:

1) Verify the files

This applies to PC users. Sometimes due to errors in the file management system or a broken update, some files may be corrupted. In such instances doing a file verification usually resolves the issue. To do so on Steam, follow the steps below:

Navigate to the Library.

Right-click on Warzone 2 and select Properties.

Then go to Local Files and select Verify Integrity of Game Files.

For Battle.net, follow the steps below:

Select the game.

Next to the play button, click on the cogwheel.

Then click on Scan and Repair.

Click 'Begin Scan.'

2) Restart Shaders Installation

Restarting Shaders Installation (Image via Activision)

This is one of the most common fixes. This is a must-do if users have recently updated their GPU drivers, updated their game, or changed in-game graphics settings.

To do so, navigate to the Graphics menu, and under Display, click on Restart Shaders Installation. Wait for the Shaders to finish installing, then play the game.

This is all there is to know about fixing the lobby crashing error in Warzone 2. However, if players are still facing the error, contacting Activision's Support team for further assistance is recommended.

