Warzone: The best Bren loadout has an uncommon attachment

COD Warzone and Vanguard are in a bit of a mess at the moment. The devs are trying to keep things from falling further by introducing new maps, weapons, and content, but nothing seems to work out. The new Caldera map has a ton of glitches and overall Warzone is back to its old days where the meta is too powerful for any other weapon to stand a chance.

The Bren LMG is currently one of the best weapons in the game and it overpowers other weapons by a mile. After content creators and pros realized the power of Bren on the Caldera map, everyone was yielding that powerhouse.

With the release of Vanguard, players can attach up to ten attachments to every weapon and the same goes for this Vanguard LMG. Content creators like Zlaner and Nickmercs soon posted the best gunsmith attachments for Bren, and within a couple of days, all teams in Warzone were playing with the same weapon.

Nonetheless, new research has shown that the current loadout is flawed and with a tiny change, it becomes a lot better.

Modern Warzone explains why the Hockenson SP2B Stock makes more sense than Queen’s Model 11 BH

YouTube and Twitch streamer, Modern Warzone, have proved that the 'meta' Queen’s Model 11 BH stock on the Bren is actually not the best one for it. Most content creators and pros used the Queen’s Model 11 BH on their Bren loadouts and therefore the community might have accepted it as the meta without the real evidence.

Based on his findings, the Hockenson SP2B Stock provides a tighter recoil pattern than all the others and therefore is most definitely the best attachment for the Bren in Warzone. The streamer even provided a distinct breakdown of the recoil patterns, explaining why he recommended the Hockenson SP2B Stock from the beginning.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Hockenson DOES have side to side bounce, but compared to the others is marginally better with much less downsides.



Use what you want, but don’t say I’m lying about the results I publish.



Comparing the different stocks on a "meta" Bren build in #Warzone Hockenson DOES have side to side bounce, but compared to the others is marginally better with much less downsides.

Use what you want, but don't say I'm lying about the results I publish.

This is not to say that other stocks will not bring results. Tons of streamers and Warzone players are beaming across the map with the Queen’s Model 11 BH or any stock on the Bren. However, going by the bare statistics, Hockenson is the best stock for the Bren.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Retested the Bren today. Can confirm the hockenson is by far still the best stock to run.



Not sure why everyone’s been saying the other stocks are better. Anyone who was in stream can confirm to you that they are not. Retested the Bren today. Can confirm the hockenson is by far still the best stock to run. Not sure why everyone’s been saying the other stocks are better. Anyone who was in stream can confirm to you that they are not.

Players should definitely prioritize their comfort above anything else and if they are comfortable running any other stock and the recoil seems easier to control, then it is best to continue with that particular loadout.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider