Call of Duty Warzone 2022 update patch notes: List of fixes revealed

Call of Duty Warzone has released a minor patch at the start of the year to address ongoing issues including the bizarre invisible operator skin bug.

Call of Duty Warzone was originally released back in 2020 as a free-to-play battle royale mode utilizing Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s arsenal and operators. The title blended in perfectly with the fast-paced iconic weapons combat of Call of Duty with free-to-play monetization, making it one of the most famous titles in the franchise.

A later update to Warzone brought in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War as well as Call of Duty Vanguard weapons and operators. The most recent patch fixes a few ongoing issues, including the infamous bug where the “Awoken” Francis Operator Skin appeared invisible on certain conditions.

The first patch for 2022 brings bug fixes to Call of Duty Warzone

The recent major update to the Call of Duty Warzone in December, titled Warzone Pacific, brought in the Second World War era arsenal from the Call of Duty Vanguard along with its operators and a brand new map called Caldera. It also marked the start of Season 1 for both Call of Duty Warzone Pacific and Call of Duty Vanguard.

In the recent patch, other than the bug fixes, Call of Duty Warzone brought in some heavily requested changes, such as in Vanguard mode with the Firesale Public Event lasting for the entire duration of the respective Circle that it started with. With that being said, the details of the gameplay changes and bug fixes are as follows:

Gameplay Changes

In Vanguard Modes, the Firesale Public Event will now last for the entire duration of the respective Circle that it starts with.

Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing every Loadout Drop to spawn at the exact same XY coordinates.

Fixed an issue causing the “Awoken” Francis Operator Skin to appear invisible beyond a certain distance.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific is available for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Battle.net. Players can jump into the game today on their respective platform storefronts to try out the popular multiplayer title.

