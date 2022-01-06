When is the next update for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific?

Like any other battle royale title, Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players are always looking forward to the next update of the game. The Caldera map certainly has some issues that still need to be ironed out and additional updates are sure to make the experience smoother than before.

Considering the holiday season was in full swing, many employees of Sledgehammer and Raven Software were away but have now returned to get back to work. While the wait has been a little longer than usual, Raven Software has already outlined some of the changes that are on their way to the game. Despite all of this, an update was recently pushed out to fix some of the more pressing issues along the way.

When can players expect the next update to release for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific?

On January 5, a new update was pushed to Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific to fix some of the collision issues and extend the Firesale mechanics in the Vanguard modes. While those were just minor changes, even small updates still bring stability to the game.

Based on the trend of updates that Raven Software has had so far, the next update can be predicted to a reasonably approximate date. Before today's update, there was a fix pushed on December 19 that was focused on a ton of bug issues and different weapon tuning updates. On average, it seems like an update has been pushed nearly every four days to keep Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific more stable.

With those timetables in mind, the next update for bugs and tuning could easily be on January 10, especially with the holiday season coming to a close. However, it will most likely not be a true content update, and players will have to wait much longer for new weapons and game modes.

When is the next content update in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific?

Season 2 is just around the corner (Image via Activision)

If Warzone follows the same trend as last year, then there should be a mid-season content update sometime next week. However, if there are no official announcements, then players will most likely have to wait until Season 2 for any meaningful content.

Season 2 is set to begin on February 2, so players have a little under one month to finish their Battle Passes and prepare for the new one. Stability will also hopefully be much better when Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific rolls around.

Edited by Atul S