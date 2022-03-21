Warzone tournament gets replayed after streamer with history of cheating accusations gets called out again

The cheater problem in Warzone has been a long one, with Activision taking multiple directions in its attempt to combat the problem. More than 90,000 accounts were reportedly banned just a couple of days ago.

It's pretty easy to understand why players repeatedly cheat in the game. The situation becomes much tenser when a renowned name in the circle is accused of cheating at a tournament.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone More #Warzone drama tonight as @ShiftyTV_ is being accused of cheating yet again after a co-ed duos tournament that he participated in yesterday is being completely replayed without him and his duo after numerous players requested for them to be removed. More #Warzone drama tonight as @ShiftyTV_ is being accused of cheating yet again after a co-ed duos tournament that he participated in yesterday is being completely replayed without him and his duo after numerous players requested for them to be removed. https://t.co/UTUIn2AmEV

The game's ease of access and free-to-play nature make it a soft target for cheaters. Activision keeps upgrading the Ricochet anti-cheat software to detect and ban cheat users. The situation at hand is worse because it's not been a general player who has been banned.

Warzone streamer and player Shifty has been accused of cheating in a tournament, and the results have been pretty grim. The accusations come on the back of previous ones, which were made against the same person. The allegations to date have not been proven in a concrete manner.

Warzone tournament is replayed after Shifty was accused of cheating

The controversy took place at a COED duo tournament, where Shifty participated. Many opponents accused Shifty of using cheats, and ultimately the tournament was replayed. Shifty and his teammate were removed before this replay happened.

Sami @Mrsknowitalll After long consideration, the COED tourney from yesterday will be replayed due to multiple requests from multiple players asking Shifty & his duo to be excused from the tourney and any future tournaments. Anyone who doesn't wanna replay will be able to get a refund. After long consideration, the COED tourney from yesterday will be replayed due to multiple requests from multiple players asking Shifty & his duo to be excused from the tourney and any future tournaments. Anyone who doesn't wanna replay will be able to get a refund.

This comes in the wake of another accusation made against Shifty in March. Warzone player Blazt had accused Shifty of cheating, and he had even uploaded clips of Shifty's gameplay explaining the areas that looked shoddy.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Blazt has yet again accused a Warzone player known as "shifty" of cheating, here is one of a couple clips he has shown and mans is HEATED Blazt has yet again accused a Warzone player known as "shifty" of cheating, here is one of a couple clips he has shown and mans is HEATED https://t.co/RxXtznHRhg

Both the accusations in March come in the wake of further allegations, which go back to February. Shifty was again there in question. It is perhaps the history of reports as to why the tournament organizers decided to replay the tournament without Shifty and his teammate.

Since his removal and replay, Shifty has claimed innocence. He has even asked for him to be flown to a neutral professional set-up, where he can prove his innocence. At this point, nobody has accepted the offer.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone It’s worth noting that Shifty has been offering for anyone to fly him out to a pro facility with a pre set up computer and stream to prove he is legit.



As of right now nobody has taken him up on the offer. It’s worth noting that Shifty has been offering for anyone to fly him out to a pro facility with a pre set up computer and stream to prove he is legit. As of right now nobody has taken him up on the offer. https://t.co/5WWF8J10aM

It's hard to tell if the tournament organizers had anything extra that led them to their decisions. So far, there has been no official conclusion whether Shifty is cheating in Warzone or not.

There are two possibilities over this ordeal: Shifty could be cheating, or he could be a fantastic talent. Sadly, the lack of clarity has resulted in debates among fans over whether Shifty is a legitimate player or not. Only the coming days will tell which is the applicable case.

