"There are still cheaters, definitely people with walls": Ricochet Anticheat fails as cheaters soar in Call of Duty Warzone

Within a month of the release of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season Two, players have seen an increase in the number of cheaters. This comes as a surprise to the playerbase, especially considering that a new kernel level anticheat, "Ricochet Anticheat," was recently introduced.

The main purpose of kernel-level anticheats is to ban players who use any inauthentic third-party software to gain an unfair advantage over others, much like Valorant's Vanguard.

However, Ricochet Anticheat has failed to live up to its promise as the situation is getting worse.

Cheaters have started to rise in Call of Duty: Warzone, causing inconvenience for players

Players expected the amount of cheaters to decrease after the arrival of Ricochet Anticheat in Warzone. Although it did manage to eliminate a lot of aimbot users, it failed to counter players who use wallhacks.

Recently, players have reported that the number of wallhackers have increased in the free-to-play battle royale game from Activision. This has led to suspicious wallbangs, thereby ruining gameplay for the rest of the players in lobbies.

Users in the Reddit thread above have commented about their experiences with cheaters. Ricochet Anticheat was supposed to work in a similar fashion to Valorant's Vanguard, but the results have not been very effective.

Here is what some of the players had to say:

Raven Software should resolve this matter as soon as possible

Using unfair means to gain advantage in any multiplayer game is considered an act that is looked down upon.

The developers of Call of Duty: Warzone will need to address the matter quickly and make Ricochet Anticheat even more effective against cheaters. A fair matchmaking system will be maintained as a result, creating less frustration among players. However, with Warzone being a free game, more such occurrences can likely be expected in the future.

