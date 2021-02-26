Watch: Fortnite pro NRG Ronaldo makes 12-year old teammate so mad he threatens to call his brother

Fortnite pro player Ronaldo is one of the funniest players of the Fortnite community. He can be seen streaming Fortnite on his Twitch channel regularly.

Recently, during a stream, he got involved in a bit of a tiff with his fellow teammates in a game of Fortnite. One of his teammates got so angry with him that he threatened to call his elder brother to fight Ronaldo.

Fortnite pro Ronaldo annoys 12-year-old teammate in a game of Fortnite

It all started off as a casual banter between Ronaldo and the young boy, who initially mistook Ronaldo to be his friend Jack. He went on to request Jack to raise the volume of his mic, but Jack wasn't doing it for some apparent reason. The banter got slightly heated after Ronaldo constantly kept trolling the young boy and his friend Jack. Although Jack was being a sport and playing along, his friend wasn't taking any of it lightly at all.

After a little while, when the young boy couldn't take it, he said that he would get his older brother on Ronaldo to fight him. As the match continues on, the little boy apparently gets eliminated in the game but stays on to chat with Ronaldo for a bit longer. Ronaldo keeps making fun of the boy in the game while asking him if he's been streaming or not.

While the boy's answer wasn't clear, a small argument ensued, and the boy's friend Jack proceeded to leave the party. The boy threatened to beat up Ronaldo as well, but then he left the chat anyway. Ronaldo finished the game with the other player called Jack.

These two individuals go on to talk about Jack's crush in school, with Ronaldo giving him some advice on how to go about crushes in school. This banter was hilarious as well.

The internet, however, didn't take kindly to the fact that Ronaldo was mean to the young boy and continuously kept on provoking him.

Image via YouTube ( Den Top 10 )

Image via YouTube ( Den Top 10 )

Others on the internet found this banter in Fortnite funny. Some even went on to say that once people start playing these games online a lot, they get used to these kinds of conversations.

Image via YouTube ( Den Top 10 )

Either way, this is the kind of banter people usually come across if they join random parties on online games. Hopefully, as the days progress, the banter gets a little better.

