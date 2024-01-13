HLTV Awards 2023: All winners and nominees, where to watch, and more

HLTV Awards is one of the most prestigious ceremonies in Counter-Strike that crowns the top professional players in C2’s esports scene. It is a yearly event that recognizes the best talents and ranks them after considering official matches. The 2022 nominations provided Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyljev with the Player of the Year award, while FaZe was named the Team of the Year.
HLTV has three main divisions of awards: HLTV Awards, Panel Awards, and Community Awards. The Panel usually consists of 20 professional players, 10 talent members, and 4 HLTV staff. These are highly sought-after titles with two strict panels that decide the winner of the awards.
Let us look at the HLTV Awards 2023 event alongside its winners, nominees, venue, and stream details.
Disclaimer: The event results will be updated during the award ceremony
HLTV Awards 2023: All nominees and winners
Here is a list of all the nominees who will be fighting for each of the titles:
Player of the Year
Winner: Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut
- Nikola “NiKo” Kovač
- Robin "ropz" Kool
Women’s Player of the Year
Winner: Ana "ANa" Dumbravă
- Wiktoria "vicu" Janicka
- Viktoria "tory" Kazieva
Team of the Year
Winner: VITALITY
- FaZe
- G2
Women’s Team of the Year
Winner: NIGMA GALAXY
- NAVI JAVELINS
- FLUXO DEMONS
Rookie of the Year
Winner: Guy "NertZ" Iluz
- Ivan "iM" Mihai
- Jimi "Jimpphat" Salo
Here is a list of all the nominees for the Panel Awards:
IGL of the Year
Winner: Dan "apEX" Madesclaire
- Finn "karrigan" Andersen
- Marco "Snappi" Pfeiffer
AWPER of the Year
Winner: Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut
- Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov
- Helvijs "broky" Saukants
Anchor of the Year
Winner: Emil "Magisk" Reif
- Justin "jks" Savage
- Shahar "flameZ" Shushan
Closer of the Year
Winner: Robin "ropz" Kool
- Lotan "Spinx" Giladi
- David "frozen" Čerňanský
Opener of the Year
Winner: Nikola “NiKo” Kovač
- Håvard "rain" Nygaard
- Dorian "xertioN" Berman
Coach of the Year
Winner: Danny "zonic" Sørensen
- Eetu "sAw" Saha
- Dennis "sycrone" Nielsen
Highlight of the Year
Winner: Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut
- Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov
- Casper "cadiaN" Møller
Here is a list of all the nominees for the Community Awards:
Talent of the Year
Winner: Chad "SPUNJ" Burchill
- James "banKs" Banks
- Conner "Scrawny" Girvan
Event of the Year
Winner: BLAST.TV PARIS MAJOR
- IEM COLOGNE
- IEM KATOWICE
Creator of the Year
Winner: 3KLIKSPHILIP
- NADEKING
- NartOutHere
Streamer of the Year
Winner: OHNEPIXEL
- Olof "olofmeister" Kajbjer Gustafsson
- Alexandre "gAuLeS" Borba
HLTV Awards 2023 start time
The 2023 event is scheduled to kick start on January 13, 2024, at 9:00 am PST/ 06:00 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST.
Where to watch HLTV Awards 2023
Fans can watch the entire HLTV Awards 2023 event live by visiting the venue in Belgrade, Serbia, at MTS Dvorana. However, you will need an invite to enter the premises as it is an exclusive event for Counter-Strike players, talent, and professionals working in the industry.
You can also watch the live broadcast on the official HLTV Twitch channel. The live stream is slated to begin at 06:00 pm CET/ 9:00 am PST/ 10:30 pm IST.
The HLTV Award Show has grown into one of the biggest events in Counter-Strike, celebrating the top CS2 players from the previous seasons.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.