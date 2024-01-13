HLTV Awards 2023: All winners and nominees, where to watch, and more

Esports & Gaming
By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Jan 14, 2024 12:29 GMT
Zywoo HLTV CS2
ZywOo HLTV Awards 2023 (Image via X/@HLTVorg)

HLTV Awards is one of the most prestigious ceremonies in Counter-Strike that crowns the top professional players in C2’s esports scene. It is a yearly event that recognizes the best talents and ranks them after considering official matches. The 2022 nominations provided Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyljev with the Player of the Year award, while FaZe was named the Team of the Year.

HLTV has three main divisions of awards: HLTV Awards, Panel Awards, and Community Awards. The Panel usually consists of 20 professional players, 10 talent members, and 4 HLTV staff. These are highly sought-after titles with two strict panels that decide the winner of the awards.

Let us look at the HLTV Awards 2023 event alongside its winners, nominees, venue, and stream details.

HLTV Awards 2023: All nominees and winners

Here is a list of all the nominees who will be fighting for each of the titles:

Player of the Year

Winner: Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

  • Nikola “NiKo” Kovač
  • Robin "ropz" Kool

Women’s Player of the Year

Winner: Ana "ANa" Dumbravă

  • Wiktoria "vicu" Janicka
  • Viktoria "tory" Kazieva

Team of the Year

Winner: VITALITY

  • FaZe
  • G2

Women’s Team of the Year

Winner: NIGMA GALAXY

  • NAVI JAVELINS
  • FLUXO DEMONS

Rookie of the Year

Winner: Guy "NertZ" Iluz

  • Ivan "iM" Mihai
  • Jimi "Jimpphat" Salo

Here is a list of all the nominees for the Panel Awards:

IGL of the Year

Winner: Dan "apEX" Madesclaire

  • Finn "karrigan" Andersen
  • Marco "Snappi" Pfeiffer

AWPER of the Year

Winner: Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

  • Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov
  • Helvijs "broky" Saukants

Anchor of the Year

Winner: Emil "Magisk" Reif

  • Justin "jks" Savage
  • Shahar "flameZ" Shushan

Closer of the Year

Winner: Robin "ropz" Kool

  • Lotan "Spinx" Giladi
  • David "frozen" Čerňanský

Opener of the Year

Winner: Nikola “NiKo” Kovač

  • Håvard "rain" Nygaard
  • Dorian "xertioN" Berman

Coach of the Year

Winner: Danny "zonic" Sørensen

  • Eetu "sAw" Saha
  • Dennis "sycrone" Nielsen

Highlight of the Year

Winner: Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

  • Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov
  • Casper "cadiaN" Møller

Here is a list of all the nominees for the Community Awards:

Talent of the Year

Winner: Chad "SPUNJ" Burchill

  • James "banKs" Banks
  • Conner "Scrawny" Girvan

Event of the Year

Winner: BLAST.TV PARIS MAJOR

  • IEM COLOGNE
  • IEM KATOWICE

Creator of the Year

Winner: 3KLIKSPHILIP

  • NADEKING
  • NartOutHere

Streamer of the Year

Winner: OHNEPIXEL

  • Olof "olofmeister" Kajbjer Gustafsson
  • Alexandre "gAuLeS" Borba

HLTV Awards 2023 start time

The 2023 event is scheduled to kick start on January 13, 2024, at 9:00 am PST/ 06:00 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST.

Where to watch HLTV Awards 2023

Fans can watch the entire HLTV Awards 2023 event live by visiting the venue in Belgrade, Serbia, at MTS Dvorana. However, you will need an invite to enter the premises as it is an exclusive event for Counter-Strike players, talent, and professionals working in the industry.

You can also watch the live broadcast on the official HLTV Twitch channel. The live stream is slated to begin at 06:00 pm CET/ 9:00 am PST/ 10:30 pm IST.

The HLTV Award Show has grown into one of the biggest events in Counter-Strike, celebrating the top CS2 players from the previous seasons.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
