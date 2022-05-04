×
Create
Notifications

Watch: Is long-time fighting game pro Mike Ross teasing a comeback? Fans excited by Twitter video

Fighting game pro Mike Ross could be coming back to the scene in some way, according to a cryptic tweet (Image via Mike Ross)
Fighting game pro Mike Ross could be coming back to the scene in some way, according to a cryptic tweet (Image via Mike Ross)
Jason Parker
Jason Parker
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified May 04, 2022 09:18 PM IST
Feature

Mike Ross, a long-time fan favorite in the fighting game community, has been out of the public eye for several years now.

After leaving Twitch, Capcom Pro Talk, and The Excellent Adventures of Gootecks and Mike Ross, the fighting game player and streamer has been MIA. Many people miss him and wish for his return, and a cryptic tweet by the streamer could indicate a return is on the way.

Thank you 💖#ItsGoTime https://t.co/QHgIMhOpqU

Mike Ross posts cryptic tweet, could a return be in the works?

This morning, Mike posted a tweet titled “Thank you” with the hashtag “ItsGoTime” and a brief 13-second video. It is, in fact, one of only two tweets on his timeline since he cleaned out his social media several years ago.

“Hey ya’ll, just wanted to say thank you, and what’s up. The reception and positivity I’ve been receiving has been mind-blowing to me. So I just wanted to say thank you to all, and I’ll be seeing you guys very soon.”

For many, including the writer of this piece, Mike Ross was instrumental in many players discovering/rediscovering their love of fighting games. His videos with Gootecks, Justin Wong, K-Brad, and more were entertaining and educational at the same time.

By the end of 2017, Ross had essentially deleted all of his social media accounts, stopped creating content, and ended his time with Cross Counter/Excellent Adventures. The content creator seemed dissatisfied with how things were and disappeared from online activity entirely.

youtube-cover

He would appear very briefly on the internet, here and there, such as in a Reddit AMA in 2018.

Besides rare, sporadic livestreams, it’s been hard to find some quality Mike Ross content on the internet. The rare streams this writer saw were far more mellow than the People’s Champ that he remembered.

However, the brief tweet had many on the internet excited, hoping to see more of Mike somewhere on the internet. No matter what he’s doing, his fans are still there and still eager to see the return of such a beloved figure in the FGC.

Twitter shares its love and appreciation for Mike Ross

Several members of the fighting game community came out to show their love for Mike, such as EVO Finalist Ketchup, world champ Infiltration, and fighting game champion Alex Valle.

@ThatMikeRossGuy We love you
@ThatMikeRossGuy Legend.
@ThatMikeRossGuy 😘

Quite a few fans from years past came back to show their support and talk about how much they missed Ross. Many missed the presence of Ross on their content feeds.

@ThatMikeRossGuy MY BOY IS BACKps. still take care of yourself first and when you need breaks, you just do it.
@ThatMikeRossGuy 13 yr old me would bawl 🥺. happy to see him back on socials
@devinkacamata @ThatMikeRossGuy I'm 31 and I'm tearing up
@ThatMikeRossGuy So happy to see your face again!

One user professed that Mike’s content helped when things were rough for them, and they’re glad to see that he may be returning.

@ThatMikeRossGuy Thank you too, Mike Ross. A lot of moments where things got heavy on my end, and watching content under you or just how your persona in general helped lifted my spirits. You're a boss, Mike Ross, I'm hype to see what's coming too

It may have been years since the last time the fighting game pro did anything in the public eye, but he has not been forgotten.

@ThatMikeRossGuy Thank YOU for always putting a smile on our faces. We have to take care of you — you are the last pure soul in this Godforsaken community.
@ThatMikeRossGuy My G.O.A.T fr.
@ThatMikeRossGuy https://t.co/gbhjnfCnvZ
@ThatMikeRossGuy Legends never die baby. Let’s get it ou!
@ThatMikeRossGuy Mike "Ross" Ross! 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿
Also Read Article Continues below

There’s no word on what the future may hold for Mike, but it’s evident that his fans are ready to see it, no matter what. Whether it’s chill, relaxed streams, or creating high-end content, people are ready for their champion to return to the public eye.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी