Watch: Is long-time fighting game pro Mike Ross teasing a comeback? Fans excited by Twitter video

Mike Ross, a long-time fan favorite in the fighting game community, has been out of the public eye for several years now.

After leaving Twitch, Capcom Pro Talk, and The Excellent Adventures of Gootecks and Mike Ross, the fighting game player and streamer has been MIA. Many people miss him and wish for his return, and a cryptic tweet by the streamer could indicate a return is on the way.

Mike Ross posts cryptic tweet, could a return be in the works?

This morning, Mike posted a tweet titled “Thank you” with the hashtag “ItsGoTime” and a brief 13-second video. It is, in fact, one of only two tweets on his timeline since he cleaned out his social media several years ago.

“Hey ya’ll, just wanted to say thank you, and what’s up. The reception and positivity I’ve been receiving has been mind-blowing to me. So I just wanted to say thank you to all, and I’ll be seeing you guys very soon.”

For many, including the writer of this piece, Mike Ross was instrumental in many players discovering/rediscovering their love of fighting games. His videos with Gootecks, Justin Wong, K-Brad, and more were entertaining and educational at the same time.

By the end of 2017, Ross had essentially deleted all of his social media accounts, stopped creating content, and ended his time with Cross Counter/Excellent Adventures. The content creator seemed dissatisfied with how things were and disappeared from online activity entirely.

He would appear very briefly on the internet, here and there, such as in a Reddit AMA in 2018.

Besides rare, sporadic livestreams, it’s been hard to find some quality Mike Ross content on the internet. The rare streams this writer saw were far more mellow than the People’s Champ that he remembered.

However, the brief tweet had many on the internet excited, hoping to see more of Mike somewhere on the internet. No matter what he’s doing, his fans are still there and still eager to see the return of such a beloved figure in the FGC.

Twitter shares its love and appreciation for Mike Ross

Several members of the fighting game community came out to show their love for Mike, such as EVO Finalist Ketchup, world champ Infiltration, and fighting game champion Alex Valle.

Quite a few fans from years past came back to show their support and talk about how much they missed Ross. Many missed the presence of Ross on their content feeds.

ps. still take care of yourself first and when you need breaks, you just do it. @ThatMikeRossGuy MY BOY IS BACKps. still take care of yourself first and when you need breaks, you just do it. @ThatMikeRossGuy MY BOY IS BACKps. still take care of yourself first and when you need breaks, you just do it.

One user professed that Mike’s content helped when things were rough for them, and they’re glad to see that he may be returning.

SolEmerald @SolEmerald @ThatMikeRossGuy Thank you too, Mike Ross. A lot of moments where things got heavy on my end, and watching content under you or just how your persona in general helped lifted my spirits. You're a boss, Mike Ross, I'm hype to see what's coming too @ThatMikeRossGuy Thank you too, Mike Ross. A lot of moments where things got heavy on my end, and watching content under you or just how your persona in general helped lifted my spirits. You're a boss, Mike Ross, I'm hype to see what's coming too

It may have been years since the last time the fighting game pro did anything in the public eye, but he has not been forgotten.

Jeff Kotuby, Champion of the Frozen Wastes @JeffKotuby @ThatMikeRossGuy Thank YOU for always putting a smile on our faces. We have to take care of you — you are the last pure soul in this Godforsaken community. @ThatMikeRossGuy Thank YOU for always putting a smile on our faces. We have to take care of you — you are the last pure soul in this Godforsaken community.

There’s no word on what the future may hold for Mike, but it’s evident that his fans are ready to see it, no matter what. Whether it’s chill, relaxed streams, or creating high-end content, people are ready for their champion to return to the public eye.

