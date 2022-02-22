"New Street Fighter 6 logo is $80 on Adobe's stock site": Fans roast Capcom over the new logo reveal

Capcom started 2022 with a bang for fighting game fans, and Street Fighter 6's teaser generated a massive amount of hype in the community.

Fans have been extremely excited about the teaser, although very few things have been revealed. For the time being, Capcom has revealed a new logo, teaser, and two confirmed characters who are part of the teaser.

However, that hasn't curtailed the community's excitement, and many have been busy speculating about what hasn't been revealed yet.

While the overall reception has been positive, there is an issue with one aspect - the new logo.

Street Fighter games have always had vivid logos that appear larger than life. But that has now changed, and most fans aren't happy about it.

Brian Altano @agentbizzle This logo looks like if Street Fighter got six emails. This logo looks like if Street Fighter got six emails. https://t.co/zITUaVCqHj

Social media gets flooded with Street Fighter 6 logo reactions

The new logo is distinctively different from previous Street Fighter Games. There's always a risk associated with changing fan favorites and based on early reactions, Capcom doesn't seem to have made a great decision.

Users were quick to point out that the new logo resembles stock clipart available on the Adobe website. However, the price of that clipart is a bit higher than what Street Fighter 6's probable price will be.

Aurich @aurich



I don't even know what to say. I knew it was generic but I didn't realize it was this bad. They searched for "SF" on a stock logo site and rounded a couple corners and added the 6



I cannot



stock.adobe.com/images/sf-fs-l… The new Street Fighter 6 logo is $80 on Adobe's Stock siteI don't even know what to say. I knew it was generic but I didn't realize it was this bad. They searched for "SF" on a stock logo site and rounded a couple corners and added the 6I cannot The new Street Fighter 6 logo is $80 on Adobe's Stock siteI don't even know what to say. I knew it was generic but I didn't realize it was this bad. They searched for "SF" on a stock logo site and rounded a couple corners and added the 6I cannotstock.adobe.com/images/sf-fs-l… https://t.co/yOzYePaYfV

Reddit users were not to be left behind, and a comparison with previous logos side-by-side shows the stark change.

Players also displayed their creativity and redesigned a new logo that is more in line with what the series has produced so far.

✦ denz1000 ✦ @denz1k I redesigned the Street Fighter 6 logo to give it some personality 🥊 I redesigned the Street Fighter 6 logo to give it some personality 🥊 https://t.co/fk3thr3QAR

There's also a section of fans who wish to believe that the new logo is just temporary.

There were also statements by fans about how the new logo looks like something from the crypto currency realm and resembles an NFT symbol.

JoJo123 ⚡️ CEO of Billy Whizz @JoJoTheDodo1



Words literally fail me here... Um, why does the Street Fighter 6 logo look like an NFT symbol?Words literally fail me here... Um, why does the Street Fighter 6 logo look like an NFT symbol?Words literally fail me here... 💀 https://t.co/nuIZmgUfzy

Some fans have even speculated that the new logo may be hinting at a change in the overall aesthetics. Street Fighter 6 might be getting changes from the earlier games of the series. The teaser already indicates a shift from the artstyle of earlier games.

🅿🅰🅽-🅿🅸🆉🆉🅰 @RebelTaxi Hope Street Fighter 6's logo is temporary. SF5's logo is my favorite in the series.



I wonder if they're going overly realistic and gritty. Hope Street Fighter 6's logo is temporary. SF5's logo is my favorite in the series. I wonder if they're going overly realistic and gritty. https://t.co/LNwbCyuPnO

Another user wondered if the logo had been made by someone who only knew the basics of graphic design.

NEK 🌟 (COMM OPEN) @_nekiis Street Fighter 6 logo really looks like someone searched up "graphic design logo tutorial" and went with the first video they could find Street Fighter 6 logo really looks like someone searched up "graphic design logo tutorial" and went with the first video they could find https://t.co/6VU2wSjTQr

There's even a resemblance to the old Scooby Doo logo.

Logos of games in the larger context are not directly linked to gameplay, yet they're what the game is often identified by. The first things fans recall about iconic games often includes the logo. In the modern world of branding and endorsements, the importance of a great logo cannot be overstated.

Street Fighter 6's teaser is a hit based on early reviews, but the same can't be said about the logo.

Edited by Siddharth Satish