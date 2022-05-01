Watch: Mizkif goes all-in on a bluff while playing poker, only to hilariously fail

Mizkif joined moistcr1tikal and Lord of Poker for a round of poker on Charlie's stream, and has given the internet more than its share of hilarious moments. Lord of Poker was the dealer while Matthew and Charlie went head-to-head in a classic poker match.

One particular incident has left fans of both streamers in splits where the streamer went for a hail mary effort but to no avail.

How Mizkif lost $2800 in 30 seconds

It is not very clear how much of an affinity he has towards poker, but the streamer seemed pretty confident at the start of the stream. Both started with $10,000 in chips, and the game ended with Mizkif holding $5,000 compared to Moist's $15,000.

The last round before he ran out of money had Matthew and Charlie at $2,325 and $17,675, respectively. Perhaps seeing that there was no way he could squirm out of the round on merit with the cards he had, Miz decided to take a risk.

(watch from 3:55:25 for the full game)

He went all-in, despite him holding a rather ordinary pair of cards, to which Charlie responded:

"If you'd have folded it would have been the worst fold in sports history."

After Charlie revealed that he had a pair of Queens, meaning Miz was all cashed out, he echoed a question many viewers were also asking in the last round:

"Why would you call my last bet then?"

The OTK founder replied that by not calling, he would have ended the game anyway, so he decided to take a risk:

"It was over anyway. I wasn't gonna start with $600."

The streamers shook hands after squaring off the game, and the stream ended soon after. This will probably be the last stream on his handle before leaving for Korea with other OTK members for a vacation.

Fans react to Mizkif's failed bluff against moistcr1tikal

As this was one of the first collaborations between the two streamers, fans loved how it unfolded and haven't stopped asking for more since.

Mizkif's poker skills are also the subject of widespread discussion today, although it should be noted that it was a friendly match meant for the viewers' entertainment.

Many fans who saw it live could only do so much to stop Matthew from making the wrong calls at times.

Live Twitch chat during the final hand (Image via mizkif/Twitch)

Mizkif is a popular Twitch streamer who mainly hosts "Just Chatting" streams. He was one of the most-watched streamers in the run-up to the 2020 US Presidential Election. He is known for his strong opinions on many vital issues, particularly ADHD and mental health.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar