WATCH: Shroud accidentally 'hangs' himself in Party Animals

Recently, at Steam's Game Festival Autumn Edition, one of the biggest standouts was a game called Party Animals.

Post the immensely successful demo version, Party Animals has been blowing up on Twitch lately, and seems to be another stellar addition to the expansive list of party games.

The popularity of the demo has been such that according to the developers, Recreate Games, Party Animals has crossed more than 60,000 concurrent players on Steam, and at the time of writing, currently has a 24-hour peak of 108,764 players!

People seem to be lapping up the free demo, which has so far received praise for its silliness and being 'one of the funniest games on the internet.'

One of the major streamers to try his hand at the game recently was Michael Shroud Grzesiek, who had a rather unfortunate experience when he ended up 'hanging' himself in the most unique of ways.

Shroud fails at a jump attempt, ends up dangling by his neck in Party Animals

Party Animals features a classic face-off between puppies and kittens, with both online and local multiplayer options. It is primarily a physics-based brawler title, where adorable fuzzy creatures are the fighters.

It has already emerged as a potential party favorite, and fans seem to be having a memorable time brawling on-screen, as kittens, puppies, and tiny dinosaurs have a go at one another.

Party Animals is witnessing a surge on Twitch (Image Credits: Twitchtracker.com)

In a recent clip, Shroud can be seen trying out the game, and during one particular level, ends up having a rather unpleasant experience.

His character on-screen, a brown puppy, fails to cross a gap and ends up dangling off the edges, resulting in his character getting hung and consequently struggling to break free. This leaves Shroud in splits as he confesses to his girlfriend, Hannah:

"Oh, no... Hannah, I'm stuck at the tutorial... I hung myself!"

As the game continues to grow, expect many more streamers to try their hand at it in upcoming weeks.

The Party Animals free demo is available on Steam from 4th to 13th October.