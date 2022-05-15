Watch: Twitch streamer's bumper falls off his car on the middle of the road during livestream

In an unexpected turn of events, Twitch streamer Garytheproducer was streaming while on the road when his car's bumper fell off in the middle of the road. A related footage has gone massively viral on multiple social media platforms which shows Garytheproducer panicking after the debacle happened.

The Twitch streamer was not the one driving and asked the person next to him to pullover to the side of the road. While he was not the one driving the vehicle, he was justifiably panicked as well. Here’s what exactly happened.

Garytheproducer's bumper falls off the highway during his livestream

Gary, who is known by his username Garytheproducer, was on a highway when his number plate suddenly fell off in the middle of the road. The Twitch streamer first tried to understand if it was his bumper that had fallen off.

Gary had a look of utter confusion as he asked the person to stop the car to see if it was indeed their bumper that had fallen off or someone else's.

"What the hell. What that our bumper? Pull over to the side over there. Pull over more off the road. "

After getting annoyed at the situation and his driving partner, the streamer continued:

"Bro, what the fu** was it? You can't be serious. come on dude."

The video cut off abruptly after they pulled over the car. As per some Reddit users, after successfully getting the bumper back, the duo sadly got stuck in the sand after trying to get back on the road.

Reddit reacts to Twitch streamer Garytheproducer's livestream where his car's bumper fell off

As expected, the incident elicited quite a lot of reactions from viewers. The footage has already gone viral, amassing over 85% upvotes on Reddit and 22,669k views on the streaming platform. Several Reddit users roasted the Twitch streamer for panicking in such a situation and making it even worse.

Thankfully, the incident did not lead to any accident or loss of life.

