WAWAN MKS' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The popularity of Garena Free Fire has widened the horizons for content creation around the game. Several YouTubers have become quite popular in the Free Fire community. One such YouTuber is WAWAN MKS.

The Indonesian YouTuber and esport athlete boasts a massive subscriber count of over 5.57 million. In this article, we take a look at his free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: Raistar vs Heroshima YT: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

WAWAN MKS’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 10011237, and his current in-game name is AURA MankGRX.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

WAWAN MKS has featured in a total of 12,317 squad games and has ended up winning 3,126 of them, managing a win rate of 25.37%. He has accumulated 53,821 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.86.

In duo mode, he has played 577 games and has bettered his foes in 12,317 of them, which comes to a win rate of 26.51%. With 3,174 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 7.49.

Advertisement

Lastly, the YouTuber has 728 solo matches to his name and has triumphed in 106, translating to a win percentage of 14.56%. In the process, he has amassed 3,202 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.15.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, WAWAN MKS has competed in 814 matches and has remained unbeaten in 149 of them, which makes for a win rate of 18.30%. He has collected 2,882 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.33.

While in the duo mode, he has participated in 17 games and has bagged 3 wins, retaining a win rate of 17.64%. With a K/D ratio of 4.86, he has killed 68 enemies.

The content creator has also appeared in 51 matches and has 2 first-place finishes, maintaining a win percentage of 3.92%. He has a total of 215 kills in the mode, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.39.

His YouTube channel

The first video on WAWAN MKS’ YouTube channel dates back to April 2018. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 619 videos on his channel and amassed over 425 million views. As mentioned earlier, he has a subscriber count of over 5.57 million.

Advertisement

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

WAWAN MKS is active only on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs Bilash Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?