We asked AI which is the best formation in FIFA 23 (and the results exceeded expectations)

Different formations have dominated FIFA 23 since its worldwide launch in September 2022. The popular football simulator's regular updates and meta shifts have meant that the best formation has always changed. Just like football in real life, there's no perfect formation out there, and players can have their own preferences.

However, what does modern-day AI think about the subject? While its judgment might not be as accurate as those of pro gamers, the derived results aren't bad. A few suggestions are certainly along expected lines, while others are interesting, to say the least.

Best FIFA 23 formations, according to Bard AI

4-2-3-1 was unsurprisingly the top result (Image via Bard/Google Chrome)

The AI came up with four formations when asked for the best ones in FIFA 23:

4-2-3-1

4-3-3 Attack

4-1-2-1-2

4-4-2

The 4-2-3-1 is one of the most commonly used formations in the game, and it has been a community favorite. The formation uses three CAMs, but the two wider positions employ wingers instead of attacking midfielders.

This formation is well-balanced and gives equal emphasis on attack and defense. It is a great choice for beginners and veterans alike, and even pro gamers have used it often in recent tournaments.

The 4-3-3 (attack) is certainly a surprising entry. It's not as common in Ultimate Team as in the offline modes. The major issue with this formation is its overemphasis on attack, which can leave players open at the back.

The 4-1-2-1-2 is a great option for those who love to play with narrow formations. While this tactic doesn't utilize any wingers, it's perfect for those who operate from the middle of the park.

Recent patches have somewhat weakened the performance of this formation. At launch, it was a great option for many gamers, but that is no longer the case. For beginners, however, it's a great way to learn the game, and the narrow formation helps players to keep things tight at the back.

The 4-1-2-1-2 and 4-4-2 formations are used quite frequently in FIFA 23 (Image via Bard/Google Chrome)

The 4-4-2 is one of the most balanced formations in FIFA 23, and it's no wonder that even the AI has it as a choice. The formation is universally liked by players of all styles, with a good overall emphasis on attack and defense. It's also one of the best formations for those who are just getting started in the game.