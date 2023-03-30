5 best players in FIFA 23 Team of the Week 22 (TOTW 22)

EA Sports recently revealed the official Team of the Week 22 (TOTW 22) roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring some of the best performers in the recent international break. The focus of global audiences has shifted from league competitions to international football over the last week, giving plenty of opportunities for these stars to shine for their respective countries.

Several high-profile names have been included in the TOTW 22 lineup. However, the overall rating does not always reflect how effective a card is on the virtual pitch. Gamers need to be aware of the attributes and traits they need to look for in these new cards before purchasing them for their FUT squads in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most overpowered cards in TOTW 22 of FIFA 23

1) Cristiano Ronaldo

As the headlining card of the TOTW 22 roster, Cristiano Ronaldo's presence on this list is unquestionable. The Portuguese superstar was back to his usual best during the international break, scoring five goals in two games and leading his national side to dominant victories in European qualifiers.

This is Ronaldo's second in-form item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Despite being hard to accommodate into FUT squads due to him playing in the MBS Pro League, he possesses the stats to be an elite-tier marksman on the virtual pitch. With exceptional shooting, dribbling, physicality, and five-star skill moves, Cristiano offers a complete offensive package for gamers to enjoy.

2) Federico Valverde

Real Madrid superstar Federico Valverde is regarded as one of the most versatile players in the sport today. The midfield enforcer is capable of playing in multiple positions across the pitch, and he proved his abilities during the international break with game-winning performances for Urugauy while being deployed as an attacking midfielder.

Valverde possesses rapid pace, sublime dribbling, and tenacious defensive abilities, making him an amazing box-to-box midfielder in FIFA 23. While his TOTW 22 card is not as impressive as his TOTY Honorable Mentions version, he is still worthy of a spot on this list.

3) Heung Min Son

Tottenham attacker Heung Min Son also earned his second in-form item of the campaign with his impressive showcase for the South Korean national side. Having been deployed as a striker in their lineup, Son scored two goals to salvage a draw against favorites Colombia, earning a spot on the TOTW 22 roster.

Son's latest special card is on par with his Road to the World Cup card, making him extremely desirable for gamers using Premier League squads. Not only does he possess impressive stats and a 5-star weak foot, but he is also easy to fit into a squad as he links to the brand new FUT Birthday Emerson Royal card.

4) Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool truly struck gold when they secured the services of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. The French defender has been extremely impressive for the Merseyside club and proved his worth recently after being called up to represent his national squad.

Konate kept two clean sheets and was instrumental in securing victories against Ireland and the Netherlands. While his in-form item is not as overpowered as his Road to the Knockouts version, it is still an amazing center-back option for the Premier League or French squads in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

5) Ibrahim Sangare

Ibrahim Sangare's inclusion in TOTW 22 has earned him his first special card of the current campaign. The Ivorian midfielder became a fan favorite with his various cheap and overpowered variants last season and has made a glorious return to FIFA 23 with an amazing special item.

Sangare possesses decent pace, dribbling, shooting, and passing stats, but his true strength lies in his defensive capabilities and his domineering physical presence. With footballers possessing the lengthy acceleration type being overpowered in defensive scenarios, he will be an effective midfield option for gamers who can't afford the likes of Yaya Toure and Patrick Vieira.

