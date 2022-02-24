"We have an exciting slate of free-to-play experiences" Activision stands by future plan for the Call of Duty franchise

Activision’s Call of Duty Franchise has grown to be one of the biggest franchises in the video game industry. Developed by Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer Games, the first-person military shooter title is known for its tight combat and satisfying gunplay.

In a previous report by Bloomberg, it was stated that the 2023 mainline iteration of the annualized Call of Duty franchise has been delayed to the following year, 2024. It also mentioned that Activision might be developing another free-to-play experience besides the officially announced Warzone 2.

In an official statement, Activision has assured fans that the studios have an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play experiences set for the coming future.

Previously, Activision has confirmed that this year’s Mainline title will be developed by Infinity Ward and will be a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare. According to rumors, this installment will be titled Modern Warfare II.

Activision also mentioned that the next installment of the popular free-to-play battle royale experience, Warzone, is also being developed by Infinity Ward alongside this year’s title, and will apparently go hand in hand.

While Activision hasn’t stated anything regarding plans for the future beyond that and after Microsoft Gaming’s acquisition, recent reports have hinted towards an uncharacteristic delay for the 2023 mainline entry, which is currently being developed by Treyarch. This will see the annual franchise skip a year for the first time since 2004.

COD 2022 is a sequel to MW 2019, and being designed with a new

A massive evolution of BR, with an all-new playspace and new sandbox mode

COD 2022 is a sequel to MW 2019, and being designed with a new Warzone experience (both led by Infinity Ward). A massive evolution of BR, with an all-new playspace and new sandbox mode. A new engine powering both the new game and Warzone.

In a recent statement released by Activision, the company has stated:

"We have an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year, and beyond. Reports of anything otherwise are incorrect. We look forward to sharing more details when the time is right."

While the details regarding the future of the franchise seem unclear at the moment, one thing is for certain, the anticipation for this year’s mainline title is definitely off the charts. It will certainly be interesting to see how Infinity Ward takes the reimagined story of Captain Price and Task Force 141 in the future.

