Popular streamer Asmongold has come up with a unique solution to tackle Twitch's recent tyranny involving DMCA takedowns, and it requires "bribing politicians".

The 30-year old Twitch streamer recently devised a "genius plan" to counter the ongoing and relentless DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) wave, which has either resulted in streamers getting banned off the platform, or being forced to delete years of VOD's and content.

Even after deletion, some creators are still being issued warnings as Twitch seems to have clips backed up for review.

Moreover, streamers can also be issued a DMCA strike for using in-game music:

“Music licensing in a game is not the same as broadcasting rights.”

During a recent World of Warcraft stream, he riled up his audience with cries of 'Fight corruption, with corruption', as he spoke about how Twitch streamers must unite and raise enough funds to make a politician "cuck out" for.

Once that is complete, they just might have enough money to bribe a politician, to change the DMCA laws on Twitch.

Twitch Vs DMCA ft. Politicians?

Asmongold is one of the most popular names in the Twitch circuit, who is known primarily for his World of Warcraft streams.

With 1.7 million followers, he has amassed a stellar fan following over the course of his career. He is also known to express his views on a plethora of topics.

In the midst of a cruel DMCA takedown taking place on Twitch, Asmongold recently shared a hilarious yet insightful take on the entire fiasco, and discussed how Twitch streamers could emerge victorious out of the mire they find themselves in:

"You know what we need to do? I've seen how much money these politicians cuck out for , these politicians will cuck out for like 20 grand. "

"What we need to do, is we need to get money , we need to do a donation goal to get enough money to bribe a politician to change the DMCA laws. "

He ends with a final appeal to fellow Twitch streamers, as he exclaims:

"We need to lobby to change the DMCA laws, I think that's what we do....we fight corruption, with corruption! That's the solution boys! "

With a triumphant "war-cry" being issued, Asmongold looks to rally his troops together, courtesy of his recent "unique" approach, as DMCA takedowns continue to run amok on Twitch.

Moreover, in the midst of mounting dissatisfaction, Twitch could, very soon, find itself on the receiving end of a full-scale streamer rebellion.