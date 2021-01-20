"We should all live there": Corpse Husband says he wants to live in Vegas with Sykkuno and friends

I

In a recent stream, Corpse Husband expressed a desire to live in Las Vegas with his friends Thomas “Sykkuno,” Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, and Imane “Pokimane” Anys.

Corpse Husband was streaming Among Us with his friends when Sykkuno and Valkyrae began talking about moving to Vegas. Sykkuno made the initial suggestion that the group should move to Vegas and set up shop there.

However, Valkyrae thought that rather than living in Vegas, the group of friends should try visiting the place together. In response, Corpse Husband said that they probably shouldn’t go to Vegas because he is averse to being in the sun.

As seen in the clip from around 5:40, it was Vlakyrae who began talking about Vegas, as she explained that she was "missing the place." In response, Sykkuno decided to ask Valkyrae a few questions about her time in the city. Both Sykkuno and Valkyrae appeared to believe that the group of friends should move to Vegas together.

“Did you say you miss Vegas? Yeah you know, we should all move there.”

However, Valkyrae admitted that Las Vegas isn't her ideal choice of a residence. It was around this moment that even Corpse Husband joined the conversation and said that he also wants to live in Vegas and the group.

“We should all just live there.”

Corpse Husband went on to talk about how he is not the right person to go out on group vacations. This is because he doesn’t like roaming outside and would rather spend his time indoors.

While Corpse Husband has in the past revealed that he sometimes spends weeks inside his house, his friends will not be too pleased with his refusal.

Overall, fans might as well see them go on a group vacation together. Although, moving to Vegas permanently might not be feasible considering their individual careers. Corpse Husband has experienced tremendous growth over recent months and said that he wants to become a full-time musician in the future.