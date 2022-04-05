"We're of the same race": Disguised Toast explains why he gets along well with Valkyrae and Michael Reeves

During a recent stream, popular Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" went through the results of a genealogy test he took, discovering that he has something in common with some of his closest friends.

A genealogy test is taken to find certain qualities in your DNA and blood, which can determine recommended diets, how healthy you are, and your family’s ancestry. While going through the test, the results showed that his family was almost exclusively from China, but it also indicated that he had a tiny amount of Korean and Filipino DNA.

When he realized this, he made a joke about one of his Filipino friends, Michael Reeves, joking that he always knew the two had something in common.

"I always knew Michael and I had a lot in common; our intelligence, our humor. It makes sense because we are of the same race."

Disguised Toast jokes about his ancestry

Disguised Toast then joked about popular YouTube streamer Valkyrae, who is also Filipino, saying that their ancestry is why they get along so well.

"Maybe that's why me and Rae get along, because we're both Filipino brothers and sisters!"

Before going into detail about his Filipino heritage, Toast attempted to list off some of the qualities he shares with other Filipinos, but struggled to list even one similarity.

"What can I say about my Filipino heritage..."

After a very long duration of silence, Toast finally found a similarity between him and his Filipino friends.

"I'm short..."

The average height for Filipino males is five feet and three inches (161 centimeters), so while Disguised Toast may be considered tall with his height of five feet and seven inches (173 centimeters) in the Philippines, he is considered short in the USA.

Some fans reacted to the clip on YouTube, with many laughing at his comments on height, while others were curious about how Valkyrae's genealogy test results would be if she took the test.

Comments discussing the Disguised Toast clip (Image via YouTube Disguised Chan - otv)

While Toast was clearly joking about his "Filipino heritage" and the similarities he and his friends share, there are definitely some coincidental similarities between him, Michael Reeves, and Valkyrae, but that certainly isn't the reason they are all friends.

With fans showing that they want Valkyrae to take this test next, perhaps genealogy tests will be the next big trend streamers jump on next, which would certainly be interesting to see.

