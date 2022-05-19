"We still have hopes for Hogwarts Legacy" - Starfield's delay has put community pressure on WB Games' upcoming RPG

With Bethesda's Starfield delayed to early 2023, fans have turned their attention to other AAA games - Hogwarts Legacy being one among them. The upcoming action RPG from Avalanche Software and Warner Bros Games is set in J.K. Rowling's iconic Wizarding World universe. The same setting takes place in the renowned Harry Potter books.

Both games were set for Q4 2022, so the Skyrim developers' new sci-fi IP shift means Hogwarts Legacy gets some breathing room. However, that also puts WB Games in the harsh spotlight, especially since it's one of the few major games near the end of the year. Fans have been expressing as much on social media as well.

Can Hogwarts Legacy make up for Starfield's delay by delivering a great RPG experience?

Xilandro Axeuora 🇺🇦 @Xilandro

At least we still have hopes for Hogwarts Legacy this year @G27Status Don't care about Redfall at all, and hope delay will help polish Starfield.At least we still have hopes for Hogwarts Legacy this year @G27Status Don't care about Redfall at all, and hope delay will help polish Starfield.At least we still have hopes for Hogwarts Legacy this year

Irwin Guevara @irwin_guev Xbox is probably gonna try to get a big third party game to launch on game pass to make up for the Starfield delay. My guess is Gotham Knights or, if it actually comes out this year, Hogwarts Legacy Xbox is probably gonna try to get a big third party game to launch on game pass to make up for the Starfield delay. My guess is Gotham Knights or, if it actually comes out this year, Hogwarts Legacy

Jimmie Gabinius @JimmieGabinius @HogwartsLegacy Alright look. With Starfield also delayed you are the last bastion of hope for a big game release this fall/holliday. If you are gonna let me down aswell then just get it over with please. These mass-delays are ridiculous. @HogwartsLegacy Alright look. With Starfield also delayed you are the last bastion of hope for a big game release this fall/holliday. If you are gonna let me down aswell then just get it over with please. These mass-delays are ridiculous.

Grizzly @Play4theW People on this app act like there aren’t already thousands of games to play. New games are great, but with this Starfield delay I’ll actually have time to play Hogwarts Legacy. And maybe I’ll be able to finally try out the Mass Effect trilogy. People on this app act like there aren’t already thousands of games to play. New games are great, but with this Starfield delay I’ll actually have time to play Hogwarts Legacy. And maybe I’ll be able to finally try out the Mass Effect trilogy.

Sean Anstett @Enragd_Potato @csmitroyalfan2 I was super pumped for both Starfield and Redfall but I can understand the delay. It’s not too much longer and honestly that gives me more time to play other games like Hogwarts Legacy @csmitroyalfan2 I was super pumped for both Starfield and Redfall but I can understand the delay. It’s not too much longer and honestly that gives me more time to play other games like Hogwarts Legacy

In a nutshell, Avalanche Software has big shoes to fill. Considering that their portfolio consists mainly of media tie-in games, it remains to be seen if an ambitious project such as Hogwarts Legacy will turn out well.

What is Hogwarts Legacy about?

In the late 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy puts players in the shoes of a new fifth-year wizard/witch at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Players will explore every nook and cranny of the intricately crafted magic school, attend classes to learn spells and potions, and can even step into the open world outdoors. The character also possesses unique, mysterious magic that can unlock an ancient secret.

Unsurprisingly, some wish to harness the power for themselves. This journey will take players through an RPG adventure where players will face both beasts and wizards in battle. Utilize everything at their disposal to defeat them - from the latent magic ability to learned potions and items. There are dungeons to explore, puzzles to solve and secrets throughout the world to uncover.

As an RPG, players can also face situations however they want, from tackling them head-on to a stealthier approach using mechanics like invisibility. There are also skills to invest in, recipes to learn and craft and resources to collect and harvest. Players will also be able to get into one of the school's four Houses and meet Wizarding World characters, both familiar and new.

Later this year, Hogwarts Legacy is released for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S and Nintendo Switch.

What's the big deal with Starfield?

Given it is Bethesda's first new IP in 25 years, it's not hard to see why fans have big expectations from the developer. To top it off, Bethesda is also responsible for making entries in the influential Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises. Thus, it would be interesting to see how their years of experience culminate in the upcoming RPG.

It is also an open-world adventure where players control a member of Constellation, a group of space explorers. Set in The Settled Systems of space, players can explore in either the first or third person.

From minor leaks seen, players can explore both planets on foot and travel to outer space in a vessel. Starfield will be dropping on PC and XSX|S next year.

Edited by Srijan Sen