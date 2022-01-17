Weapon inspection has been added to Call of Duty Vanguard

Call of Duty Vanguard has several cool features which let its players enjoy the game as they want. A new feature on those lines may have been added secretly.

There are no limitations to things to be done in the 2021 release of the Call of Duty series. The game has definite problems related to bugs, glitches and hackers. But when it works, it's a lot of fun. To make matters even more interesting, there are skins available for the weapons.

The skin adds a unique sense of personalization as players can use the same weapons and yet make them feel like their own. Some of the skins and their colour codes are undoubtedly debatable, considering the lore of the Call of Duty Vanguard.

But there's no denying that the skins and customizations add a lot of fun. If rumours are to be believed, Vanguard players can now enjoy how the skin looks and feels in their hands in the game.

Call of Duty Vanguard sneakily adds the ability to inspect weapons

Call of Duty fans as a whole had long requested the feature by which they would be able to inspect their weapons. The different skins in the game change the colour tones and change the designs.

The ability to inspect gives the perfect opportunity for the player to see the minute details and take a photo as their memories.

It now appears that players can now inspect the weapons in Vanguard just as they had always wanted. It's not available in the entire game. It can only be examined in Zombies mode.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Weapon inspections have quietly been added to certain #Vanguard weapons but only in zombies. 🤔 Weapon inspections have quietly been added to certain #Vanguard weapons but only in zombies. 🤔 https://t.co/x3J4y8ybdz

Additionally, the ability to inspect the weapons comes with the skins of the Mastercraft bundle. Now all of this is based on fan footage and rumours. Sledgehammer Games haven't informed anything on the official front.

Also Read Article Continues below

But this development can lead to the implementation of the inspection feature. It has long been believed that there is no reason not to include inspecting weapons. Many games have had it in the past.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar