Weibo Gaming vs. NRG League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Weibo Gaming and NRG are set to clash in the first round of the Swiss Stage at the League of Legends Worlds 2023. The former earned their spot after dominating the LPL Regional Finals, and the latter impressed with their victory in the LCS Summer. The victor of this encounter will move on to the Round 2 High Matches, but the loser must battle in the Round 2 Low Matches.

Ahead of the Weibo Gaming and NRG matchup in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 tournament, it's worth examining their recent performance and noteworthy stats.

Weibo Gaming vs. NRG League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

In the LPL League of Legends Summer of 2023, Weibo Gaming have put in some impressive performances. Even though they failed to advance beyond the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, they were able to defeat Top Esports and EDward Gaming in the Regional Finals to earn a spot in Worlds 2023.

Liu "Crisp" Qingsong and Kang "TheShy" Seung-lok, the top laner and support player for Weibo Gaming, are previous Worlds champions. Li "Xiaohu" Yuanhao, the mid-laner, has also been in top form for several years now and is still going strong.

NRG, who were underdogs at the start of the year, won the LCS 2023 Summer Split with ease. In the Grand Final, they beat Cloud9 3-1 and earned North America's first seed at Worlds 2023.

With a formidable roster at their disposal, NRG can challenge the top teams on any given day. It will be intriguing to witness their performance during the Swiss Stage of the 2023 Worlds.

After a closely contested match, the prediction is for Weibo to emerge victorious.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time Weibo Gaming will play against NRG in a League of Legends tournament.

Previous results

Weibo Gaming played their previous game against EDward Gaming in the LPL 2023 Regional Finals, and the series 3-1.

On the other hand, NRG's last game was against Cloud9 in the Grand Final of LCS 2023 Summer, where they triumphed by a scoreline of 3-1.

Worlds 2023 rosters

Weibo Gaming

Top : TheShy

: TheShy Jungle : weiwei

: weiwei Mid : Xiaohu

: Xiaohu ADC : Light

: Light Support: Crisp

NRG

Top : Dhokla

: Dhokla Jungle : Contractz

: Contractz Mid : Palafox

: Palafox ADC : FBI

: FBI Support: IgNar

Livestream details

The date and times for the Worlds 2023 matchup between Weibo Gaming and NRG are as follows:

PT : October 19, 3 am

: October 19, 3 am CET : October 19, 12 pm

: October 19, 12 pm IST: October 19, 3:30 pm

If you want to watch the match live, you can go to the following websites:

There are also tons of prominent streamers hosting watch parties for League of Legends Worlds 2023.

