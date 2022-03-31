"Welcome to the family": David Beckham shares his wishes for Indian Valorant and Minecraft content creator, Angelina Pongener

Angelina Pongener, one of the country's most prominent upcoming Valorant and Minecraft content creators, recently joined the United Kingdom-based esports organization, Guild Esports.

David Beckham, perhaps the world's most recognizable sports personality, and co-owner of Guild Esports, recently shared a post on his Instagram Story welcoming Pongener to Guild Esports.

With the ongoing growth in the gaming industry in both the country as well as internationally, many young and upcoming streamers are finding new career paths in the industry.

Angelina Pongener, the upcoming Indian content creator, has become one of the country’s first content creators to become a part of Guild Esports. With a growing subscriber base of 30k, Pongener has quite recently expanded her horizons to Valorant and Minecraft streaming.

David Beckham, former international football star, funded the organization back in June 2020 when it rebranded as Guild Esports and became a significant minority stakeholder. Beckham recently congratulated and welcomed Angelina Pongener over on his Instagram story, featuring a short video clip.

International football star and sports icon David Beckham welcomes Angelina Pongener to Guild Esports (Images from davidbeckham/Instagram)

Previously, in an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, Angelina Pongener shared her excitement about joining Guild Esports. She said,

"When I first heard the news, I could not believe it. I remember asking my manager if it was a prank. I did not believe it till the day I got to Delhi and was shooting for the announcement video. I have texted Gurudeep every now and then asking if it’s really happening."

Pongener is one of the few Indian content creators with global exposure. When asked about her thoughts on how the situation could improve, she shared with Sportskeeda,

"The situation can and should be improved. There is quite a lack of opportunities and equipment. I think its improvement mostly depends on the organization a person is signed with. Moreover, the situation will definitely get better with time."

Angelina Pongener joining David Beckham’s Guild Esports will pave the way for more Indian content creators to get global exposure and expand their horizons.

Guild Esports, originally known as The Lords Esports, was founded in September 2019 and launched globally in June 2020. The United Kingdom-based Esports firm was the first in the country to be publicly traded in the country. The organization has many active rosters across different esports titles including Apex Legends, FIFA, Fortnite, Rocket League, and Valorant.

The Guild will also become the main shirt sponsors of League of Ireland Premier Division club Finn Harps, meaning the brand will also feature in FIFA 22 on the club's shirts.

