Team Liquid vs Guild Esports: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Lower-Round 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Team Liquid will face Guild Esports in the second game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Lower Round 1 tie to keep their hopes alive in the competition. Both teams are ready to give their all tonight to stay in the competition.

After getting off to a great start by defeating G2 Esports in the first game of the Playoffs, Team Liquid got a blow against FuPlus Phoenix last night. Whereas, Guild Esports has lost their first game in the Playoffs against the M3 Champions and will now start their journey in the Lower-Bracket.

Which team will keep their hopes alive in the VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs?

Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix are two of the teams that have already qualified for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik. However, with just one slot remaining for the EMEA region, every other team in the competition is ready to deliver their best on the server to get a ticket to Iceland next month. However, Team Liquid and Guild Esports will face each other in a best-of-three series with the same goal.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both teams, Team Liquid has a higher chance of winning the series tonight. With the firepower they have in the squad in terms of Dom “soulcas” Sulcas and Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom, Liquid can come out on top tonight as well.

However, Guild Esports has struggled recently but have shown their potential in the preliminary stages of the competition. The team needs to get that form back once again tonight to take down mighty Team Liquid.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other four times in the past and Team Liquid has won three of them.

Recent results

Both teams have been in a similar state recently, losing three of their last five games. However, Guild has lost all of their last three matches.

Team Liquid and Guild Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

Team Liquid:

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

Guild Esports:

Swedes Saif “Sayf” Jibraee

Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson

Jose Luis “koldamenta” Aranguren Herrero

Russel “Russ” Mendes

Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the knockout game between Team Liquid and Guild Esports at the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel from 11:30 PM IST onwards on March 24.

