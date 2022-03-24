Team Liquid vs Guild Esports: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Lower-Round 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Team Liquid will face Guild Esports in the second game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Lower Round 1 tie to keep their hopes alive in the competition. Both teams are ready to give their all tonight to stay in the competition.
After getting off to a great start by defeating G2 Esports in the first game of the Playoffs, Team Liquid got a blow against FuPlus Phoenix last night. Whereas, Guild Esports has lost their first game in the Playoffs against the M3 Champions and will now start their journey in the Lower-Bracket.
Which team will keep their hopes alive in the VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs?
Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix are two of the teams that have already qualified for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik. However, with just one slot remaining for the EMEA region, every other team in the competition is ready to deliver their best on the server to get a ticket to Iceland next month. However, Team Liquid and Guild Esports will face each other in a best-of-three series with the same goal.
Prediction
Considering the current form of both teams, Team Liquid has a higher chance of winning the series tonight. With the firepower they have in the squad in terms of Dom “soulcas” Sulcas and Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom, Liquid can come out on top tonight as well.
However, Guild Esports has struggled recently but have shown their potential in the preliminary stages of the competition. The team needs to get that form back once again tonight to take down mighty Team Liquid.
Head-to-head
The two teams have faced each other four times in the past and Team Liquid has won three of them.
Recent results
Both teams have been in a similar state recently, losing three of their last five games. However, Guild has lost all of their last three matches.
Potential lineups
Team Liquid:
- Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom
- Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom
- Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen
- Travis “L1NK” Mendoza
- Dom “soulcas” Sulcas
Guild Esports:
- Swedes Saif “Sayf” Jibraee
- Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson
- Jose Luis “koldamenta” Aranguren Herrero
- Russel “Russ” Mendes
- Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko
When and where to watch
Fans can enjoy the knockout game between Team Liquid and Guild Esports at the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel from 11:30 PM IST onwards on March 24.
