Western players can finally enjoy Super Zangyura on PS4 and Switch

Platine Dispositif and Mediascape’s deathmatch action game Super Zangyura is finally available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms. The game was first launched exclusively in Japan in June 2021 on Switch, PS4 and PS Vita platforms.

The fearless Maid, morning star in hand, marches ever rightwards through the ancient castle!

Players can now get their hands on the game via the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop in western countries.

The prices of Super Zangyura in different countries are as follows:

US - $19.99

UK- £14.99

EU - €17.99

IND- INR 1,498

Platine Dispositif also offers a Deluxe Edition along with the original soundtrack on PlayStation 4 and is priced at $28.99 / £19.99 / €24.99 / INR 2,081.

Super Zangyura is available on PS4 and Switch in the West

Super Zangyura is a modernized remaster of Zangyura, which was originally released in 2004. The game gets a complete overhaul of Zangyura’s music and visuals, while keeping the simple yet satisfying old-school action intact.

Platine Dispositif confirms the release for western countries on their website (Image via Platine Dispositif)

The game is based on a fearless maid with a morning star in her hand trying to venture into the ancient castle of the Immortal Lord.

She appeared in response to the fearful baron of the land, who wanted a family of demon hunters to eliminate the Immortal Lord. Players have to eliminate the ghoulish enemies that block their way into the deepest chambers of the castle.

The game might not be as popular as it is in Japan, but players are looking forward to it. One such redditor, u/DefiantCharacter, revealed that the game looks good despite not having heard of it before.

Platine Dispositif was created by Yuki Shirain and mostly focuses on developing traditional side and top-scrolling shooters. They are already known for developing popular action games like Gundemonium, GundeadliGne and Dandelion - Starchild Journey.

Top scrolling bullet hell shooter, Hitogata Happa is one of the most successful games by Platine Dispositif. It will be interesting to see how it performs after receiving the English version for PlayStation and Nintendo.

Edited by Danyal Arabi