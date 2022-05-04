What is A rank League in Nintendo Switch Sports?

Reaching A rank League will have gamers competing against the best in the world on Nintendo Switch Sports.

This new title, which seems to be building off of the athletic video game trend Nintendo started with Wii Sports, has several features that are practically new to the genre. One of them is this online ranking, a way of keeping track of ELO for players who want to get serious about playing top-notch competition.

How can Nintendo Switch Sports players match up against the top competition?

A rank League is a part of the Pro League in Nintendo Switch Sports. Players can unlock these Pro Leagues in various sports for the opportunity to play stronger competition online.

Unlocking a Pro League in any given sport is rather simple. All players need to do is play 10 games online. These games must be played in solo mode, though, as playing online with friends won’t count for this.

The nice thing about unlocking Pro League is that wins and losses don’t matter. Players can conceivably lose 10 matches and still unlock Pro League.

Bowling is one of the six sports available in the game (Image via Nintendo)

Once Pro League is unlocked, gamers can play tougher competition and keep track of their rank, similar to rankings in Pokemon Unite or games of that nature. The ranking system is based on simple grades and is shown as follows:

E

E+

D-

D

D+

C-

C

C+

B-

B

B+

A

In the beginning, every player will start at rank E. A rank is currently the highest rank one can obtain, so once they reach there, they are now playing the top-level competition in Nintendo Switch Sports.

This also applies to each of the six sports separately (bowling, soccer, badminton, tennis, volleyball, and chambara). Players reaching A rank in bowling, for example, won’t have their soccer ranking affected at all. They can also disable Pro League for any sport.

Edited by Shaheen Banu