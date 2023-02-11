What are the allegations against Twitch streamer Auronplay?

Auronplay has been in the news for a few days now, with a string of allegations against him and his partner Biyin. While the Spanish streamer announced a temporary break from Twitch a few days ago, given the ongoing controversy surrounding his old tweets, today's developments might mean more dire consequences for him.

Read on to learn about the new allegations leveled against Auronplay and how fans are reacting to the same.

Trigger Warning: Mentions of s*xual abuse and grooming. Reader discretion is advised.

Further allegations and why Auronplay announced an indefinite break from Twitch

Auronplay came under fire when several of Biyin's problematic tweets from 2013 were retrieved and shared within the streaming community. The tweets, which included N*zi apologist content, personal threats, racist comments, and other problematic threads, were largely attributed to the streamer's long-term partner Biyin, while a few were attributed to Auron himself.

A thread containing fresh allegations, posted by @LittleRagerMan on Twitter, is now going viral. It contains various proofs of Auronplay's alleged grooming of an individual named Claudia, who goes by the handle @xkayusa. The interaction between Auron and @xkayusa also happened in 2013, around the same time as the other flagged tweets.

Grooming, in this context, refers to the act of establishing an emotional connection with a minor as a pretext for s*xual abuse.

𝕩𝕕𝕕 @LittleRagerMan



#auron #biyin TODAS LAS PRUEBAS sobre el groomer Auronplay y su grooming hacia @xkaysua TODAS LAS PRUEBAS sobre el groomer Auronplay y su grooming hacia @xkaysua #auron #biyin https://t.co/G7SvgW7PN0

The victim shared proof of her inappropriate interactions with Auronplay on her Twitter handle when it was suspended. Many suspect that the latter had something to do with Claudia's account being removed as she was detailing her harassment at the hands of the streamer and his fans, although no confirmation is available on that front.

𝕩𝕕𝕕 @LittleRagerMan El hijode**** de Auronplay ha denunciado y suspendido la cuenta a la chica @xkaysua , un miserable. Seguire agregando capturas de las pruebas que ha ido aportando la pobre chica por el asqueroso acoso que ha sufrido de auroners 🤮 El hijode**** de Auronplay ha denunciado y suspendido la cuenta a la chica @xkaysua, un miserable. Seguire agregando capturas de las pruebas que ha ido aportando la pobre chica por el asqueroso acoso que ha sufrido de auroners 🤮 https://t.co/gp4TFn1mL1

The attached image on the left in the above tweet has the victim's ID, providing her birth year as 1998. This confirms that she was 14 years old and a minor at the time of the alleged incident.

The exact nature of the interaction between the two is not yet known, but the victim was able to share a video of the relevant emails shortly before her account was taken down.

It should be noted that these claims will only become verified if and when vetted by the legal authorities.

𝕩𝕕𝕕 @LittleRagerMan



''Para que veais que los mensajes son ciertos he apagado el pc, lo he encendido, me he metido en el correo y he buscado su @ directamente''



UNA MÁS 🤫 @xkaysua Video que acaba de colgar la chica:''Para que veais que los mensajes son ciertos he apagado el pc, lo he encendido, me he metido en el correo y he buscado su @ directamente''UNA MÁS 🤫 @xkaysua Video que acaba de colgar la chica: ''Para que veais que los mensajes son ciertos he apagado el pc, lo he encendido, me he metido en el correo y he buscado su @ directamente''UNA MÁS 🤫 https://t.co/rdXjHRWHNu

The upcoming SquidCraft Twitch Rivals tournament, of which Auronplay was one of three organizers, will go on without him. His co-organizer, komanche, explained the decision during a recent stream.

He also added that Auron's current indefinite break, which was going to be for a few days, may extend to several months. He also clarified that Auron himself had asked him to break the news and assume his responsibilities in the event. A clip of the same is provided below:

Multiple fans were shocked by the allegations and echoed their concerns regarding the increasing number of such cases in the streaming community.

While some reacted with suspicion, others outright rejected the claims. Fans of the streamer cited the victim's decision to share her story on social media instead of legal authorities, along with the deletion of her account, as reasons for refuting the allegations.

Mxti2406 @mxti2406 @LittleRagerMan @xkaysua Bueno cabron el DNI debe ser de la hermana o algo no me jodas además es fácil falsificar esa mierda si le das en inspeccionar o herramientas de desarrollador y le modificas algunas mierdas para que con el f5 muestre otra mierda @LittleRagerMan @xkaysua Bueno cabron el DNI debe ser de la hermana o algo no me jodas además es fácil falsificar esa mierda si le das en inspeccionar o herramientas de desarrollador y le modificas algunas mierdas para que con el f5 muestre otra mierda

Nievesg1 @Nievesg110 @LittleRagerMan @xkaysua Que bueno que le suspendieron la cuánta a la niña esa por andar difamando sin pruebas @LittleRagerMan @xkaysua Que bueno que le suspendieron la cuánta a la niña esa por andar difamando sin pruebas

Auronplay himself is yet to comment on these new allegations, and it remains to be seen if this matter will be brought to the authorities. Members of the streaming community eagerly await any updates, as this matter, if true, could mean grave legal consequences for one of the most popular Spanish creators in the world.

