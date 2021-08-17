GTA 5 streamer AuronPlay: GTA RP characters, viewership and earnings

Raúl Álvarez Genes, better known by his online name AuronPlay, is a Spanish GTA RP streamer with over 9.4 million followers on Twitch.

He started his online career in 2006 on YouTube, making him one of the oldest active YouTubers.

Being a creator on YouTube in its infancy made it easy for AuronPlay to grow fast, with his channel currently having 28.3 million subscribers. Raul then started a Twitch channel where he streamed games like GTA RP and Minecraft.

The Spanish market for GTA RP is pretty massive, which AuronPlay capitalized on to grow his audience. As of writing this article, he is the biggest Spanish streamer on Twitch.

GTA RP characters

Gustabo García (image via spainrp.Fandom.com)

AuronPlay role-plays as "Gustabo García" on the SpainRP server. He is an ex-criminal turned FIB agent, who does dirty work for his superiors.

It all started when Gustabo was a criminal robbing banks and organizing hits on his enemies. He belonged to one of the most notorious mafias in the city, called The Union, and worked under the alias of "Wilson."

He started consorting with the FIB as a snitch and supplied them with information about the mafia in exchange for money and protection.

It is rumored that Gustabo was cursed from birth. It was further purported that the Curse transformed him into the ruthless killer clown Pogo.

Gustabo was killed in the city of Marbella after asking mobster Toni Gambino to assassinate him and end his suffering.

Toni Gambino was a secondary character of AuronPlay who had to be retired after the Marbella RP server shut down.

Viewership

AuronPlay is massive on Twitch with his channel amassing over 9.4 million followers, making him the fifth most followed streamer on the platform.

He had an average viewer count of 108,814 in August, making him one of the most viewed GTA RP streamers on Twitch. He has also accumulated a whopping 12,198,026 total viewer hours on his channel.

AuronPlay's YouTube channel is doing really well too, with most of his uploads getting around 10 million views while popular ones breach the 20 million mark.

Earnings

According to SocialBlade, AuronPlay makes between $89,900 - $1.4 million annually from his YouTube channel.

On Twitch, it is estimated that he makes one million dollars per year from subscriptions. He also earns money from donations and brand deals.

Also read: 5 simple ways to make money in GTA Online

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul