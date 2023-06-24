What is Arcade mode in Final Fantasy 16?

You might miss out on the Arcade Mode when starting your adventures in Final Fantasy 16. After all, this mode isn't part of the main campaign, which is the core experience. You can jump into it after unlocking it. Despite being separate from the storyline, there are ample reasons why you should be participating in this mode regularly.

Additionally, the main campaign is also the same place from where you'll be able to unlock it. This is the best mode to determine how well you're playing the game and how efficiently you perform the combos. You will be assigned scores based on your performance.

While Final Fantasy 16 also features a tutorial system, you can't have control of your opponent in Arcade Mode. This is the best way to test your skills and combos outside the main campaign.

How to win in Final Fantasy 16 Arcade Mode?

The Arcade Mode consists of unique challenges unavailable in other places. You'll come across unique enemies and be free to use any moveset. This is the best way to test your combos and determine how high you can score.

You can test your abilities against the main campaign's harder enemies. As you keep earning points, they will be visible at the top of the screen.

You can use different movesets and abilities in a fresh run without limitations on how many times you can play. You'll receive scores after each encounter, which will be based on your performance.

It's great to see Square Enix introducing a brand-new mode to the franchise. This kind of action is quite evident in games that fall into the hack-and-slash genre, and the community has received the implementation well.

How to unlock Arcade Mode in Final Fantasy 16?

While the game mode is entertaining, it won't be available initially. Like everyone else, you must begin the game with the main campaign.

Once you finish the Fanning Embers chapter with Cid and Torgal, the Arcade Mode will become available.

When you're about to leave Greatwood and head to Orabelle Downs, you'll get a pop-up message. This confirms that the game mode has been unlocked, and you can start playing at the Arete Stone in the Hideaway.

