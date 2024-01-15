What is Azure Damascus Ore and how to find it in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is the first POP game to be released in 14 years. Its excellent campaign offers a challenging experience filled with action-packed sequences. You will find yourself crossing blades with a variety of enemies as you go around Mount Qaf, and some encounters will give you a greater challenge than the ones you're used to.

The game will give you plenty of moments where you will feel the need to upgrade your equipment. This is where Azure Damascus Ores/Ingots come in. Today, we'll tell you what these are and how to find them in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

What is Azure Damascus Ore in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown?

Azure Damascus Ingot (Image via Ubisoft)

Azure Damascus Ores/Ingots are upgrade materials found throughout Mount Qaf. As explained in the game, these are a rare type of metal used as reinforcing material, and an ancestral technique is needed to use these ingots.

In The Lost Crown, you can head over to Kaheva's Forge and ask Kaheva herself to make use of any Azure Damascus Ingots that you might have. You will want to be careful since these ingots are quite rare.

How to find Azure Damascus Ore in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown?

Azure Damascus Ore in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Image via Ubisoft)

To find Azure Damascus Ingots, you will need to explore. As you go around Mount Qaf, your exploration will often be rewarded with chests. These are hidden behind some grueling platforming sequences, and you will have to put in some work before you reach them, but it is well worth the effort.

These chests drop several useful items, including the Azure Damascus Ingot. Additionally, The Lost Crown is filled with side quests, completing some of these will reward you with Azure Damascus Ingots.

So to sum it up, constantly exploring and completing your side quests are the only two ways to get your hands on Azure Damascus Ingots.

Where should you invest your Azure Damascus Ingots?

Kaheva's Forge in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Image via Ubisoft)

If you're early into the game, you'll want to slow down before investing your Azure Damascus Ingots. These are rare, and you don't want to end up upgrading a weapon you might not even use.

The safest way to invest these Ingots is by upgrading your twin swords, Qays and Layla. This is the first weapon you will get access to in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, and you will be using it throughout the entirety of this game. Another upgrade you might want to look into is the Bow of Menolias, which is great for chipping away at the health of your enemies from a distance.

You will also need a bunch of money if you're looking to upgrade, So remember to farm Time Crystals in The Lost Crown before you head to Kaheva's forge.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be released on January 18, 2024, on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Check out our pre-order guide for The Lost Crown if you want to jump into this Metroidvania adventure.