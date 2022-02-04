What is the best Archer Queen deck in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale, an online strategy game owned by Supercell, is a multiplayer game in which players engage in real-time 1v1 or 2v2 battles using cards. There are five levels of rarity for spell cards, defense buildings, and troop cards, ranging from Common to Champion.

These cards are combined to form an 8-card deck, which is then used in combat. An ideal deck should include both defensive and offensive cards to help players win battles. Players can use this Archer Queen deck to increase their chances of winning.

Best Archer Queen deck in Clash Royale

1. Archer Queen

Archer Queen in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 299

Hitpoints: 1330

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale THE CHAMPIONS HAVE ARRIVED!



The Archer Queen 🏹, Golden Knight ⚔️, and Skeleton King are ready for Battle and await you in the Arena! THE CHAMPIONS HAVE ARRIVED!The Archer Queen 🏹, Golden Knight ⚔️, and Skeleton Kingare ready for Battle and await you in the Arena! 🔥 THE CHAMPIONS HAVE ARRIVED! 🔥The Archer Queen 🏹, Golden Knight ⚔️, and Skeleton King 💀 are ready for Battle and await you in the Arena! 👑 https://t.co/QAsGUZgdUL

At Arena 14, players can unlock Archer Queen, a Champion card. She's a single-target card that goes after both air and ground targets. She is one of the strongest Champion cards with high damage. She possesses a cloak ability that allows her to become invisible to all defenders for a short period of time.

2. Magic Archer

The Magic Archer card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 152

Hitpoints: 704

The Magic Archer is one of the strongest Legendary cards with a lot of damage and hitpoints. He fires arrows in a straight line, causing damage to both the target and any nearby units in the arrow's path.

3. Fireball

Fireball card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

The Fireball card, a spell that deals high damage to an area, is unlocked at the Training Camp. It's a great card to use against troops like Wizards, Musketeers, and Minions, among others.

4. Royal Ghost

The Royal Ghost (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 345

Hitpoints: 1600

The Royal Ghost may be unlocked in Arena 12. He is the only troop in Clash Royale who remains invisible until he attacks an opponent building or unit. He is an excellent offensive unit due to his invisibility as he may reach his target without suffering any damage.

5. Wizard

Wizard card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

The Wizard is a high-hitpoint, area-damage rare card that can be unlocked from Arena 4. Because of its high damage, the Wizard is an ideal support unit for Archer Queen.

6. Log

The Log card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 384

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Have you been NAUGHTY or NICE? THE LOG will get its revenge and is coming to a village near you.Have you been NAUGHTY or NICE? THE LOG will get its revenge and is coming to a village near you.Have you been NAUGHTY or NICE? 😈 😇 https://t.co/3Y93aem3n2

The Log card is a Legendary spell that may be obtained in Arena 6. It's an area damage spell that rolls across the battlefield, causing damage to its targets and pushes any remaining forces back.

7. Valkyrie

The Valkyrie card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is an area-damage troop with massive damage and high hit points that can be unlocked at Arena 2. Any nearby troops in her vicinity take damage from her ax when she strikes while doing a 360-degree spin.

8. Zap

The Zap Spell in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 254

Arena 5 is where you can get the Zap card. It's a spell that stuns opposing troops for 0.5 seconds inside its effective radius. Air troops are quickly incapacitated by the Zap Spell, allowing Archer Queen to attack.

