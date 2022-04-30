One of the most important aspects of starting out in any MMORPG, such as Final Fantasy XIV is choosing a server. The choice of a player's server can basically make or break their experience within the game.

After all, the other players who they will interact with, as well as the economy of a server, is very important. But knowing what to look for when choosing a server is key. Here are some of the best ones.

What are the best servers to join in Final Fantasy XIV Online?

Choosing a server is something that should be decided based on a few different factors. One of the first things a player will want to do is to choose one that is located within their region.

This is because when a server is located closer to the player, they will have better connectivity and ping, allowing them to have an overall smoother gaming experience. However, there are a few other factors as well.

Player population is also an important consideration in Final Fantasy XIV

Whenever a player is choosing a server to play on, considering the player population within that server is of significant importance. On the one hand, a player should consider a server that has a bustling population, due to having more players to interact and trade with.

However, players may want to avoid servers that are too full, simply because they can run into issues with logging in and other resource-related issues due to overpopulation.

Players are able to play with their friends in Final Fantasy XIV no matter what server

One of the great things about Final Fantasy XIV is that players are able to play with their friends across servers (data centers). This is a great feature that will allow friends to play with each other, even if they did not choose the same server originally.

This is also a great way for players to spend time with their friends that may be on servers with too high of a population for them to join by normal means.

There are servers for many different niches

From players looking for hardcore raiding, or PvP, to those craving some fun roleplay, there is truly something for everyone. Of course, each player will have different likes and dislikes, so they should pick a server that meets the criteria of what they plan on doing in the game as well. Here is a list of some great servers that players can choose from depending on their region and where they are located in the world:

North American Region Data Centers:

Crystal

Primal

Aether

Europe Region Data Centers:

Light

Chaos

Japanese Region Data Centers:

Gaia

Mana

Elemental

Oceanian Region Data Center:

Materia

Players are not restricted from playing on a server that is not located in their region, but they should consider that it may not be the most optimal connection for them to use when playing Final Fantasy XIV.

