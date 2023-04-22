What are the best ways to defeat Bursters in Dead Island 2?

There are a variety of zombies in Dead Island 2, each coming with its own set of moves that you will need to be aware of. This adds a fair bit of freshness to every encounter in the game as there are plenty of ways to take down a horde of zombies that you come across. Hence, learning about all the zombie types in the game and how to take them out effectively is important.

Zombie knowledge is crucial in higher difficulties, allowing you to defeat them in some of the most unique ways possible.

One such zombie type you need to learn to take down easily is the Bursters. The fact that they are filled with explosive gas and infectious black ichor makes them one of the more dangerous enemies in the game.

While the infection spreads will not harm the slayer, what will kill you is the explosion that the Bursters cause if you are too close to it. Hence, dealing with this enemy in a closed space is one of the worst things you can do in the game.

Defeating Bursters in Dead Island 2

Here are a few things you can do to effectively deal with Bursters in Dead Island 2.

1) Use Shock and projectiles

Bursters are surprisingly weak to shock and projectile damage. Hence, try having weapons in your arsenal with these properties, as they will drain away its stability, making them fall over and explode.

2) Try using the Burster explosion to take out other zombies

One great thing about the Bursters’ explosion is that it doesn't just harm the slayer but is also lethal for all the zombies that are in its blast radius. Hence, try using projectiles and taking out the bursters when it’s in a group horde. By exploding, it will take out those in its vicinity.

3) Use electricity to add damage to the Burster explosion

Burster explosions can cause other types of damage and status effects as well. So if you electrocute a burster and it explodes, then the explosion will carry static waves, which will deal additional damage and CC to the zombies caught in it.

4) Create distance between you and the Burster

Another great way of dealing with the Burster explosion in Dead Island 2 is to kick them away from you when you encounter them. You can even use the Dash Strike on them which will allow you to blow them far away, allowing you to take out a horde if you time it right and use the ability to fling them on other zombies.

5) Use Curveballs and the environment

The environment and your Slayer tools will be one of your best friends when it comes to dealing with some of the harder encounters in Dead Island 2. So make sure to use your Curveballs and the surrounding world to your advantage when taking out Bursters and other special zombie types.

