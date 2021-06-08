What is the biggest creature in Subnautica: Below Zero?

Subnautica: Below Zero plays host to some massive Leviathan class creatures.

Leviathan Class Organisms are simply the largest creatures on Planet 4546B of Subnautica: Below Zero. That is all it takes to be classified as a Levithan. The creatures just have to be large.

There are eight total Leviathan Class Organisms in Subnautica: Below Zero. They are huge creatures, all of different sizes and species. Which one is the largest of them all though?

The biggest creature in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The biggest creature in Subnautica: Below Zero has come under a bit of debate. There are two choices for fans to decide from when it comes to the largest living organism on Planet 4546B.

The first choice is the Ventgarden. This is a fauna species that is 110 meters in height. Ventgardens are found in the Tree Spires Biome of Subnautica: Below Zero.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

They look almost like squid or jellyfish. The head of Ventgarden houses a variety of plantlife. It is truly magnificent to see, as there are only two of them within the game.

The second option is Frozen Leviathan. This creature is 70 meters tall, but in terms of total length, it is 150 meters long with its tail included in the measurement. This is where the uncertainty regarding the biggest creature comes in.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Frozen Leviathan is considered more of a creature than the Ventgardens, which could be considered a giant plant. The Leviathan is deceased, however, while Ventgardens could be considered living organisms.

In the end, the Frozen Leviathan should probably be considered the biggest creature in Subnautica: Below Zero. It is the longest in length, deceased or not. It is quite a shocking sight when players approach it for the first time.

The Frozen Leviathan is infected with the Kharaa bacterium, which plays a large part in the story of Subnautica: Below Zero. It is a massive beast encased in ice that requires curing.

