Subnautica: Below Zero — Where to find spiral plant clippings

Spiral plant clippings are vital for creating and upgrading certain items in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Crafting is one of the most important pieces of the entire game. Players can craft items, vehicles, gear, and more. Spiral plant clippings come into play in the gear category for the most part.

They are essential for Subnautica: Below Zero players to obtain some of the most vital suits to explore the treacherous depths of Planet 4546B. It can be a bit difficult finding them, but this guide should make it a breeze.

Where to find spiral plant clippings in Subnautica: Below Zero

Spiral plant clippings are obtained by clipping spiral plants, of course. This Subnautica: Below Zero flora is found in just a couple of areas within this action-adventure survival game.

The first location to look at is Deep Purple vents. After that, players can look for sprial plants in Ventgardens. Ventgardens are a leviathan class fauna species with two found in the Tree Spires Biome.

Players will need a knife to obtain the spiral plant clippings after locating them. The survival knife is a basic tool in Subnautica: Below Zero, crafted in the Fabricator from one Silicone Rubber and one Titanium.

After knifing the spiral plant, spiral plant clippings can be gathered. Each plant contains one or two clippings for players to acquire. This makes them a bit rarer than other resources.

Once a clipping is had, it can be planted in an Exterior Growbed. This allows Subnautica: Below Zero players to grow their own spiral plants, making it much easier to obtain clippings for the future.

One spiral plant clipping, along with a ruby, is needed to craft Synthetic Fibers. Four Synthetic Fibers are needed to craft each item and upgrade that requires one in the game.

This makes spiral plant clippings a necessity for players wanting to craft the Reinforced Dive Suit, Stillsuit, the Prawn Suit Depth Module MK1, and the Seatruck Depth Upgrade MK2.

